JRL NEWSWATCH: “Car-bomb killing sows unease among cheerleaders of Putin’s war” – Washington Post
“… Dugina’s death rocked … Russian TV anchors, journalists and other commentators … serv[ing] up propaganda justifying … Putin’s invasion …. The killing immediately heightened a sense of vulnerability among Russia’s most elite and visible promoters of the war in Ukraine, who now realize that they might be targets and that the government is potentially unable to protect them. … Saturday’s car bombing followed massive explosions in southern Russia and occupied Crimea … as well as mysterious fires in buildings and warehouses across the country. … “
