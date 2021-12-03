JRL NEWSWATCH: “Blinken and Lavrov talks break up after 30 minutes” – bne Intellinews/ Ben Aris
“U.S. Secretary of State Blinken met with Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov in Stockholm as tensions continue to escalate, but spent only 30 minutes in discussions, suggesting little progress was made in walking back the crisis.”
“… Blinken appealed to … Lavrov to choose diplomacy over coercion … Amongst the most painful sanctions that Washington has so far held in reserve are banning U.S. investors from buying or trading Russia international and especially … local Russian Ministry of Finance ruble-denominated OFZ treasury bills on the secondary market – the so-called ‘nuclear option.’ [In the past,] Washington has also … to cut Russia off from … SWIFT … the basis of international money transfers. …”
