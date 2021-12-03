JRL NEWSWATCH: “Blinken and Lavrov talks break up after 30 minutes” – bne Intellinews/ Ben Aris

“… Blinken appealed to … Lavrov to choose diplomacy over coercion … Amongst the most painful sanctions that Washington has so far held in reserve are banning U.S. investors from buying or trading Russia international and especially … local Russian Ministry of Finance ruble-denominated OFZ treasury bills on the secondary market – the so-called ‘nuclear option.’ [In the past,] Washington has also … to cut Russia off from … SWIFT … the basis of international money transfers. …”