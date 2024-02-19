JRL NEWSWATCH: “Biden, lawmakers hammer Ukraine aid holdouts after Navalny death” – Politico

“… [T]he Pentagon … touted the impacts of U.S. and European aid to Kyiv on the battlefield and in the economic costs to Moscow, but also underscored worries that Ukrainian forces won’t have the weapons needed to fend off Russian forces and protect Ukrainian cities if the congressional impasse drags on. … Navalny’s death spurred calls from top [U.S.] lawmakers to finally pass tens of billions in stalled Ukraine aid. A bipartisan group of House lawmakers unveiled a new emergency spending bill that would grant over $47 billion to assist Ukraine, placing renewed pressure on Republican leaders to finally hold a vote on an aid package. The … rapid-fire moves came as the international community reeled from Russia’s announcement Friday … that Navalny, the prominent critic of Putin imprisoned after a botched assassination attempt in 2020, had died suddenly in a Siberian penal colony. …”