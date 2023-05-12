JRL NEWSWATCH: “Biden administration hunts for high-value Russians for potential prisoner swap” – CNN
“The Biden administration [reportedly] is scouring the globe for offers that could entice Russia to release two wrongfully detained Americans, Evan Gershkovich and Paul Whelan …. The U.S. [reportedly] does not currently have any high-level Russian spies in its custody … [and therefore is] approaching allied countries [holding] Russian spies …. U.S. officials [reportedly] have also been surveying allies without Russians in their custody … for ideas …. The White House [reportedly additionally] is … exploring narrow sanctions relief ….”
