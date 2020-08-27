JRL NEWSWATCH: “Belarus protests stoke sea change at state media outlets” – Financial Times/ Max Seddon, James Shotter

Politics, Government, Protests, Elections
Map of Belarus and Environs, adapted from images at cia.gov

“Hundreds of journalists have gone on strike demanding fair coverage of demonstrations.”

“… [In] a sea change at … [Belarus’s] normally pliant state media[,] [h]undreds of journalists have gone on strike demanding fair coverage of the [anti-Lukashenko] protests and … brutal police crackdown …. Several have resigned …. [S]tate media … remains a crucial tool in … Lukashenko’s attempt to cling to power. … [He] has threatened to fire employees at … state-owned enterprises – … account[ing] for about 70 per cent of [GDP] – who oppose him. … Alyaksandr Lukeshenko file photo, adapted from image at usembassy.govLukashenko … claimed … he … invited ‘6-9 journalists from the most advanced television [station] in Russia’ to restore order on Belarusian state television[,] … main source of news for most of Belarus’ population. …”

Click here for: “Belarus protests stoke sea change at state media outlets; Hundreds of journalists have gone on strike demanding fair coverage of demonstrations” – Financial Times/ Max Seddon, James Shotter

