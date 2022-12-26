JRL NEWSWATCH: “Belarus Is Inching Toward Invading Ukraine; Signs are growing that an invasion from the north could be imminent” – Foreign Policy

Map of Belarus and Environs, adapted from images at cia.gov

“Recent satellite images of Belarus show newly carved forest roads and the movement of a slow stream of military equipment to Ukraine’s northern border. Many experts take it as a sign that Belarus is likely to be the next front in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The arrival of new equipment, together with a recent ‘counterterror’ operation and snap inspection of troops organized by the Belarusian military, has made the Ukrainian government worried that a new offensive could be launched from the north early next year. Belarus, a country often described as Europe’s last dictatorship, has largely kept its military out of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine [thus far], but … [t]here [also] has been an increase in trains transporting soldiers and equipment from the Russian border to … Brest in southwestern Belarus close to the border with … Poland. According to … Interfax … Russian troops in Belarus will soon conduct tactical exercises. …”

Click here for: “Belarus Is Inching Toward Invading Ukraine; Signs are growing that an invasion from the north could be imminent” – Foreign Policy/ Norma Costello, Vera Mironova

Belarus Is Inching Toward Invading Ukraine

