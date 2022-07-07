JRL NEWSWATCH: “As Ukraine war bogs down, U.S. assessments face scrutiny” – Washington Post

Headlines
Aerial Photo of Pentagon and Environs

“The growing conjecture is fueled by U.S. assessments of other wars, notably Afghanistan, where officials habitually sidestepped questions of whether success was sustainable.”

“The shifting … war in Ukraine has prompted a split among analysts and U.S. lawmakers, … some questioning whether American officials have portrayed the crisis in overly rosy terms while others say … [Ukraine] can win with more [Western] help …. [F]our months after Russia’s invasion and its failure to seize [Kyiv] … Putin has … narrowed [Russian] objectives, focusing on … [the] industrial Donbas region … launching thousands of artillery rounds per day at outgunned Ukrainian forces. … U.S. officials acknowledge that … Russian forces … have gradually seized territory in the east. … [but] have downplayed the gains, calling them halting and incremental, while highlighting the significant number of Russian military fatalities …. But the Ukrainians have sustained heavy casualties, too. Independent estimates indicate … tens of thousands of soldiers killed and wounded [on each side] ….”

Click here for: “As Ukraine war bogs down, U.S. assessments face scrutiny; The growing conjecture is fueled by U.S. assessments of other wars, notably Afghanistan, where officials habitually sidestepped questions of whether success was sustainable” – Washington Post/ Dan Lamothe, Karoun Demirjian

[featured image is file photo from another occasion]
 
Leave a comment

= Back to the Top =