JRL NEWSWATCH: “As Ukraine Launches Counteroffensive, Definitions of ‘Success’ Vary” – New York Times

“… [T]he new military drive will influence discussions of future support for Ukraine … [and] how to guarantee its future. … [U]nclear … is … what the United States, Europe and Ukraine view as a ‘successful’ counteroffensive. … Zelensky has not laid out … public goals[] beyond his oft-stated demand that Russian troops must leave the whole of Ukraine. … Privately, U.S. and European officials concede that pushing all of Russia’s forces out of occupied Ukrainian land is highly unlikely. … [T]wo themes emerge as clear ideas of ‘success:’ that the Ukrainian army retake and hold on to key swaths of territory previously occupied by the Russians, and that Kyiv deal the Russian military a debilitating blow that forces the Kremlin to question the future of its military options in Ukraine. …”