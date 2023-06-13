JRL NEWSWATCH: “As Ukraine Launches Counteroffensive, Definitions of ‘Success’ Vary” – New York Times

Europe, EU, Headlines, JRL NewsBlog, Military, NATO, Ukraine, Russo-Ukrainian War, United States, U.S.-Russian Relations
Map of Ukraine, Including Crimea, and Neighbors, Including Russia

“Privately, U.S. and European officials concede that pushing all of Russia’s forces out of occupied Ukrainian land is highly unlikely.”

“… [T]he new military drive will influence discussions of future support for Ukraine … [and] how to guarantee its future. … [U]nclear … is … what the United States, Europe and Ukraine view as a ‘successful’ counteroffensive. … Zelensky has not laid out … public goals[] beyond his oft-stated demand that Russian troops must leave the whole of Ukraine. … Privately, U.S. and European officials concede that pushing all of Russia’s forces out of occupied Ukrainian land is highly unlikely. … [T]wo themes emerge as clear ideas of ‘success:’ that the Ukrainian army retake and hold on to key swaths of territory previously occupied by the Russians, and that Kyiv deal the Russian military a debilitating blow that forces the Kremlin to question the future of its military options in Ukraine. …”

Click here for: “As Ukraine Launches Counteroffensive, Definitions of ‘Success’ Vary; Privately, U.S. and European officials concede that pushing all of Russia’s forces out of occupied Ukrainian land is highly unlikely.” – New York Times/ Julian E. Barnes, Steven Erlanger


