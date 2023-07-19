VIDEO: JRL NEWSWATCH: “As U.S. crosses Putin’s red lines, NSA says, ‘We have learned … what is possible and what is not’” – Meet the Press

“… JAKE SULLIVAN: … I’m not sure we could have said it more clearly than the 31 allies said in the NATO communique … ‘Ukraine’s future will be in NATO.’ Period. Full stop. That was a single clear sentence. … not subject to negotiation with any country, including Russia. … a subject only for the allies and for Ukraine. … [T]he rest of the document … released at the NATO summit said … we will work on a pathway between here and when Ukraine actually joins to ensure … Ukraine gets an invitation to join NATO when all allies agree and the necessary conditions are met, but that is not going to be subject to negotiation with Russia. …”
