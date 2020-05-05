JRL NEWSWATCH: “As coronavirus hits record numbers in Russia, this is a dangerous moment for Putin” – CNN/ Nathan Hodge

Coronavirus File Photo adapted from image at cdc.gov

“Russia hit a grim milestone … officially recording the highest number of coronavirus cases the country has seen in a 24-hour period, with 10,633 people testing positive. … [T]he economic pain is worsening … Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on state television … ‘I don’t recall anything like this,’ … adding that plummeting global oil prices — a primary source of Russian state revenue — had delivered a ‘double hit’ to the country’s economy. It adds up to a dangerous political moment for … Putin. … In a … [Levada Center] survey … less than half of respondents — 46% — said the Russian government had responded adequately to the crisis. … “

Click here for: “As coronavirus hits record numbers in Russia, this is a dangerous moment for Putin” – CNN/ Nathan Hodge

 

