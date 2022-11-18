JRL NEWSWATCH: “Anger on the front lines and anxiety at home as Russia’s mobilization is mired in problems” – CNN
“Russia’s first mobilization since World War II … is generating dissent and protest on the front lines – and back home. With the Russian government touting that at least 50,000 of the recently drafted are now in Ukraine, a long list of complaints is emerging: Lack of leadership from mid-ranking officers, tactics that lead to heavy casualties, non-existent training, promised payments not received. … [L]ogistical difficulties … reported by soldiers … families and Russian military bloggers[] [include] [i]nsufficient uniforms, poor food, [and] lack of medical supplies. … [T]here are discipline issues, with some families complaining their men face charges of desertion and are being held in basements in occupied Ukrain[e] ….”
