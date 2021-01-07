JRL NEWSWATCH: “Angela Merkel mulls Russian answer to EU coronavirus vaccine bottleneck” – The Times (UK)/ Oliver Moody

Coronavirus, Covid-19 Pandemic, Europe, EU, Germany, JRL NewsBlog
Coronavirus File Photo adapted from image at cdc.gov

“… Merkel and … Putin have discussed the possibility of making a controversial Russian vaccine in the EU as bottlenecks in supply slow down [some] [European] inoculation [efforts] …. but only [after] … Sputnik V … [is] authorised by the EU medicines regulator. … [which] could take several months … [I]t is thought … the vaccine has yet to be submitted for approval.  … Map of Germany[German-Russian relations have] been distinctly frosty since the murder of a former Chechen insurgent in Berlin and an attempt to assassinate [Russian opposition leader] Alexei Navalny … with … neurotoxin novichok. … Navalny[,] … treated in Berlin[,] … is now recovering at a secret location in Germany. …”

