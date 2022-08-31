JRL NEWSWATCH: “A Draft for Russia’s Army? Putin Opts for Domestic Stability Instead.” – New York Times

“… Putin says Russia is fighting for its very existence … [b]ut … Russia continues to wage [its war in Ukraine] with a military … essentially at peacetime strength …. The debate over a draft has grown more urgent … as Ukraine has gained momentum on the southern front and [after] the killing [outside Moscow] of an ultranationalist commentator …. To … [Russian] hawks, the Kremlin … is underestimating the enemy and lulling Russian society into a false sense of security. [] Putin [reportedly] … is trying to avoid … a draft, intent on maintaining a sense of normalcy … to prevent … public backlash. … American and British military officials have estimated … up to 80,000 [Russian] casualties in Ukraine, including dead and wounded …. American officials … believe the extent of Russia’s losses is such that Moscow cannot achieve its strategic goal of taking over more of Ukraine without requiring a draft. …”