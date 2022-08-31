JRL NEWSWATCH: “A Draft for Russia’s Army? Putin Opts for Domestic Stability Instead.” – New York Times

File Photo of Kremlin Tower, St. Basil's, Red Square at Night

“Western officials are puzzled by the Russian leader’s decision to avoid mass conscription. But analysts say he is intent on maintaining a sense of normalcy to prevent any public backlash.”

“… Putin says Russia is fighting for its very existence … [b]ut … Russia continues to wage [its war in Ukraine] with a military … essentially at peacetime strength …. The debate over a draft has grown more urgent … as Ukraine has gained momentum on the southern front and [after] the killing [outside Moscow] of an ultranationalist commentator …. To … [Russian] hawks, the Kremlin … is underestimating the enemy and lulling Russian society into a false sense of security. [] Putin [reportedly] … is trying to avoid … a draft, intent on maintaining a sense of normalcy … to prevent … public backlash. … American and British military officials have estimated … up to 80,000 [Russian] casualties in Ukraine, including dead and wounded …. American officials … believe the extent of Russia’s losses is such that Moscow cannot achieve its strategic goal of taking over more of Ukraine without requiring a draft. …”

