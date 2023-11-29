JRL NEWSWATCH: “A Containment Strategy for Ukraine: How the West Can Help Kyiv Endure a Long War” – Foreign Affairs/ Liana Fix, Michael Kimmage

“Ukraine and its allies must face, not fear, the war’s current reality … and prepare for a multiyear war and … the long-term containment of Russia…. Russia is not becoming … more amenable to compromise. … [T]he Kremlin’s aspirations to reshape the … international order through violent conflict may be more ambitious now …. Western and Ukrainian leaders need to rally around achievable strategic goals. The most pressing is … containment of Russian forces … to protect all … Ukraine has … accomplished … [and] render Russia’s presence on Ukrainian territory as insecure as possible. Russian positions must be continuously pressured in a forward-leaning approach … not … doable without U.S. military support, justified … by the argument that containing Russia is a core European and U.S. interest. Containment … is already succeeding in Ukraine. Failure would be giving up on it. … The Russian military is bogged down in Ukraine, and as a result, Moscow’s regional influence in Central Asia and the South Caucasus has diminished. … For years to come, containment will have to be supported with more European and sustained U.S. military aid; the West must also maintain … sanctions … and better enforce … implementation. … [S]uccess or failure … containing Russia will shape [Europe’s] security … [and] the future of the international order [the United States] leads. …”