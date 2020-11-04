EVENT: “vASN Webinar: The Day After (Russian-American-European Relations post-US Election), Thursday November 5, 1 PM ET/7 PM CET”

Subject: vASN Webinar: The Day After (Russian-American-European Relations post-US Election), Thursday November 5, 1 PM ET/7 PM CET

Date: Sun, 1 Nov 2020

From: Dominique Arel <darel@uottawa.ca>

Virtual ASN is back with a timely webinar on* “The Day After: Russian-American-European Relations in the Wake of the US Presidential Elections*.” The event will take place on *Thursday, November 5th at 1PM ET* (Eastern Time)/*7PM CET* (Central European Time) on Zoom and last until 2:20 pm ET/8:20 CET.

The results of the 2020 U.S. presidential elections have been long-awaited since the contentious election of Donald Trump in 2016. On November 5th, Virtual ASN presents expert assessments about the international impact of these historic elections. Tune in with Julie Newton, Dmitri Trenin, Kimberly Marten, and Alexander Cooley for an insightful discussion of the implications of elections results for Russian-American-European relations.

*Participants*:

Julie Newton (U of Oxford, UK)

Kimberly Marten (Barnard College, US)

Dmitri Trenin (Carnegie Moscow Center, Russia)

*Moderator:* Alexander Cooley (Harriman Institute Director, US)

To join the November 5 ^Virtual ASN event, please click on this link for a free and quick registration (asking you for your name, email address, and country of residence):

https://tinyurl.com/y5srwwln

Upon registration, you will immediately receive an email containing a link to a secure Zoom session for Thursday November 5th, at 1 PM ET. The link that you will receive is unique and non-transferable. We recommend that you log in 5-10 minutes before the beginning of the session.

You will be able to use the Q&A option to ask questions directly to the webinar participants during the session. If you experience technical problems in the registration process, or in accessing the Zoom session, please send an email to Virtual ASN at virtualasn@gmail.com

