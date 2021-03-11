EVENTBRITE: “Book Launch: Russia and the 2018 FIFA World Cup” – Friday, March 12, 2021 at 10:00 AM

Join us for a discussion of the 2018 World Cup, as leading scholars assess its significance for sport, Russia, and the world.

About this Event

At this PONARS Eurasia event, we will discuss the findings of the forthcoming edited volume, Russia and the 2018 FIFA World Cup, with its contributors, including Richard Arnold, Olga Yakimova, Marina Mikhaylova, Michael Cole, Andrew Foxall, and Manuel Veth.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> About the Book

Despite many negative expectations of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Russia delivered one of the best World Cups in living memory. This book brings together leading scholars working in Russian studies, sociology and political science to analyse the 2018 World Cup and assess its significance for sport, Russia and the world.

The book explores the connections between sport, soft power, populism, protest, and international politics, and investigates topics including security, surveillance, social media and patriotic mobilization, shining new light on key contemporary themes in the social sciences. It reflects upon the importance of sporting mega-events for public diplomacy, and considers what the 2018 World Cup can tell us about the current condition of Russian society and the Russian state.

This is fascinating reading for anybody with an interest in soccer, sport and society, Russia, international politics, events, or post-Soviet societies.

Hosted on Cisco Webex

Event Link: gwu.webex.com/gwu/onstage/g.php?MTID=eb14414a9a588d461b906549af7e1ab5f

Watch the Livestream on our Facebook Page: facebook.com/PONARSEurasia

Subscribe to our Mailing List: visitor.r20.constantcontact.com/manage/optin?v=001GL6cz-YdcNyMrrACDw619nOVXbETz-DKwqklK34IulLTBafi21KQ2m3hgyv5OcRoTV4th4kZHGVSJvEtx8E0phvNxhekhjDLBuvJOBtD43g%3D



Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...