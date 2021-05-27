AUDIO: JRL NEWSWATCH: “What Russia Stands To Gain By Backing Belarus [Fiona Hill interview]” – NPR

Audio, Aviation, Baltics, Belarus, Human Rights, JRL NewsBlog, Lithuania, Media, Internet, Social Media, Television, Military, Terrorism
Map of Belarus and Environs, adapted from images at cia.gov

“A growing number of European countries are blocking access to Belarusian airlines. … after Belarus intercepted a commercial flight and removed and arrested Roman Protasevich, an opposition journalist who was on board. … While Western democracies try to sanction Belarus, Russia’s president, Vladimir Putin, seems to support Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. … Fiona Hill … spoke to NPR’s All Things Considered …”

Click here for: “What Russia Stands To Gain By Backing Belarus [Fiona Hill interview]” – NPR/ Ari Shapiro

