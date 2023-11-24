VIDEO: JRL NEWSWATCH: “Zelensky: “Our Country Will Not Be Ready” To Give Up Donbas And Crimea For Peace” – RealClear Politics/ Fox

“FOX News correspondent Benjamin Hall sits down with … Zelensky … ZELENSKY: … Many times, we are ready for co-production. … [I]t can be win-win. We need licenses, and we can produce air defense …. [and] when you produce it for Ukraine and with Ukraine, you produce it also with Americans. … [T]he big part will be production in your state, different states, yes, also in Ukraine. … jobs for Americans and for Ukrainians. It’s very important. I hope … Congress will help us. … I hope that the United States will be with us against Russian terrorism.

“… HALL: Would you like to sit down with [Donald Trump] …?

ZELENSKY: Yes, I’m ready. … [I]f he has very concrete peace plan, he can share it with me …. We can stop this war if we will give Russia Donbas and Crimea. To my mind, that our country will not be ready for such peace plan. That is not peace plan. …”