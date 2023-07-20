VIDEO: JRL NEWSWATCH: “Why Ukraine’s Counteroffensive Has Been Slower Than Expected” – Foreign Policy

“While Ukraine has consistently surpassed the world’s expectations … it’s fair to say Kyiv’s ongoing counteroffensive has hit more roadblocks than expected. On FP Live … former CIA analyst Andrea Kendall-Taylor explained … Russia’s troops are heavily entrenched; Moscow has planted deadly mines across vast swathes of land; and Kyiv has yet to commit a large part of its forces. <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> But a lot could yet change in the coming weeks. The backdrop to all of this is a ‘bittersweet’ NATO summit …. Zelensky was disappointed that NATO didn’t guarantee … a pathway to membership but … won important security guarantees from the G-7 and other nations. … Putin, meanwhile, has ‘done a very good job at quelling the threat’ of mutiny after the … Wagner rebellion.”