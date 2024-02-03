VIDEO: JRL NEWSWATCH: “What Washington Must Do for Kyiv Between Now and November” – Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

“… [A]fter weeks of negotiation, the EU approved a 50 billion euro funding package for Ukraine … a much needed economic boost[] while the U.S. bill remains held up in Congress. On a recent episode of Carnegie Connects, host Aaron David Miller discussed … Russia’s war against Ukraine with Carnegie senior fellows Dara Massicot and Eric Ciaramella. …

* * *

Eric Ciaramella: … ‘[S]talemate’ implies that there’s no move … any side can make to change the picture …. [W]hat’s actually happening … is a race to rearm. … [W]hat we’re talking about is a Russian military reconstitution that’s underway. The question is: can Ukraine rely on the collective economic weight of its Western backers, which far dwarfs the economic potential of Russia? By the end of this year, things could be in a very different position based on the decisions that the West and the Russian and Ukrainian leadership make now. …”