VIDEO: JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova on ‘Face the Nation,’ Nov. 5, 2023” – CBS

“MARGARET BRENNAN: … Your president has said that … the war in the Middle East is diverting some attention from the war that’s happening in Ukraine. And he said that’s part of Russia’s goals. So I want to hear from you, where you think the conflict is, because I know that Ukraine has said it is running very short of U.S.-provided aid. …”

“… AMB. MARKAROVA: … [T]he battle continues on all of … 800 miles … longer than from here to Chicago. So we do need ammunition, we do need air defense, we need all of the capabilities that we have been receiving …. [A]ll the eyes are on [the] U.S. Congress, because we need the continuation of that. We already ran out of some of the programs, we completely utilized them. … [W]e have thanks to the planning and Congress and administration, some remaining money that we’re using, but … time is of the essence. … We see all [these] visits of Hamas and Iran to Russia, and we see how Iran and North Korea [are] helping Russia to fight but also Russia helping a lot of them and helping Hamas openly. So, you know, we just have to understand that this war on terror ha[s] to be won everywhere … that we cannot afford to lose focus in one place or another. That’s why in order to be able to stop not only Russia, but other terroristic regimes, we also have to win in Ukraine. …”