VIDEO: JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia-Ukraine war not a ‘stalemate,’ Zelenskyy tells NBC News in exclusive interview” – NBC
“The world’s attention is on Israel and Gaza, and some U.S. and Ukrainian military officials consider the war to be at an impasse — an assessment … Zelenskyy disputed on ‘Meet the Press.'”
“… Zelenskyy rejected claims that the war with Russia has reached a stalemate … as his military’s struggling counteroffensive and the war in the Middle East threaten to sap Western support ….”
“… ‘They thought they would checkmate us, but this didn’t happen,’ Zelenskyy said … ‘I don’t think that this is a stalemate'” … He reiterated pleas for the U.S. to supply more weapons …. [U.S.] willingness to do so appears to be waning amid rising opposition in Congress and a diversion of attention to … Israel and Hamas. Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, the U.S. has provided $75 billion in military, humanitarian and financial aid to Ukraine. …”