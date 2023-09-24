VIDEO: JRL NEWSWATCH: “It’s a kayak with a grenade launcher. And it could be game-changer in Ukraine. The boats can carry cargo and up to three soldiers.” – ABC
“… Ukraine has two seas … and around 3,000 rivers …. The Poloz-M16 [adapted kayak] is designed … for covert operations. It’s quiet, lightweight and maneuverable, with the ability to carry up to three people and 250 kilograms of cargo, around 550 pounds. It’s also durable, made of a special polyethylene that can weather extreme temperatures, mechanical damage and last [at least] 50 years ….”
“… The Poloz-M16 can be transported by a land vehicle or dropped onto the water from a helicopter. It can also be controlled … remotely. … [A] Ukrainian-produced NATO-type UAG-40 grenade launcher mounted in the bow … can fire a projectile … just over a mile. A special mechanism absorbs the weapon’s recoil, keeping the kayak stable …. The Poloz-M16 [reportedly] is just one of hundreds of things … Ukrainian specialists have created since the start of the … invasion …. [Ukrainian] engineer[s] … [indicate] that when you’re short of conventional weapons, you have to be creative. …”