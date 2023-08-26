VIDEO: JRL NEWSWATCH: “Former Ukraine prosecutor makes explosive claims against Joe and Hunter Biden in new interview” – Fox

Fox News reports on an exclusive interview with former Ukrainian Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin, set to air Saturday at 8 p.m. ET., including allegations against Joe and Hunter Biden, including allegations the then-Vice President Joe Biden used U.S. financial support to pressure then-Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko to fire Shokin at a time when Shokin was attempting to investigate Ukrainian firm Burisma, which had Hunter Biden as a board member. Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

“… ‘I have said repeatedly … that Poroshenko fired me at the insistence of the then Vice President Biden because I was investigating Burisma,’ Shokin said …. ‘[Poroshenko] understood and so did Vice President Biden, that had I continued to oversee the Burisma investigation, we would have found the facts about the corrupt activities that they were engaging in. That included both Hunter Biden and Devon Archer and others.’ … Shokin added that he believed both Joe and Hunter Biden received bribes …. ‘And the fact that Joe Biden gave away $1 billion in U.S. money in exchange for my dismissal, my firing – isn’t that alone a case of corruption?’ … ‘For years, these false claims have been debunked …’ [said] White House spokesperson Ian Sams …. One year after leaving the White House, Biden boasted about how he personally put pressure on Poroshenko to fire Shokin. … [According to Joe Biden,] ‘I said, “You’re not getting the billion. … I’m leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money.” Well, son of a bitch, he got fired. And they put in place someone who was solid at the time.’ …”