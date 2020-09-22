RUSSIALINK: “Russian prosecutors ask German counterparts to interview Navalny, find out who planned Tomsk trip” – Interfax

MOSCOW. Sept 21 (Interfax) – The Russian Prosecutor General’s Office has asked the relevant German authorities to learn certain important details related to the incident involving Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny.

“In particular, [the Prosecutor General’s Office] is seeking to find out who planned Navalny’s trip to Novosibirsk and Tomsk and when, who bought the tickets, booked the hotels, and planned the trip’s route, as well as what the composition of the working group was,” the Prosecutor General’s Office said in a statement published on RT’s website.

The Russian prosecutors asked to be updated “on the current status of Alexei A. Navalny’s health and to be informed whether engaging him in investigative procedures appears to be possible.”

They also asked for information “on the persons who were accompanying Navalny from the moment of his departure from Moscow up to his hospitalization in Omsk, as well as on the food products he consumed and whether he also took any medicines or dietary supplements.”

The Prosecutor General’s Office asked its German counterparts to interview Navalny in order to find this information out, as long as there are no contraindications to this, it said.

On September 14, the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office sent a new request for legal assistance to Germany regarding the incident involving Navalny.

On September 18, the Prosecutor General’s Office also sent out new requests for legal assistance to France and Sweden, asking them to share the findings of their toxicological analyses of Navalny’s biological samples.

