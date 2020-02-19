RUSSIALINK: “Russian constitutional amendments to clarify Security Council’s role” – Interfax

MOSCOW. Feb 18 (Interfax) – Russian constitutional amendments proposed for the second reading would put the Security Council in charge of preventing domestic and foreign treats, head of the Russian State Duma Committee for State Building and Legislation Pavel Krasheninnikov said.

“It has been proposed that Article 83 clarify the powers of the Security Council led by the president [of the country],” Krasheninnikov told reporters on Tuesday.

Under the amendments, “the president would form the Security Council to assist the head of state in carrying out his duties in matters of protecting national security and the safety of individuals, society, and the state, ensuring civilian peace and harmony in the country, guarding Russia’s sovereignty regardless of her independence and state integrity, [and] preventing internal and external threats.”

At present, the council’s status and role are determined by the federal law “On security.”

