RUSSIALINK: “Russia, U.S. conducting cybersecurity dialogue – Peskov” – Interfax

MOSCOW. Nov 9 (Interfax) – Moscow and Washington are conducting cybersecurity dialogue, but the details of this dialogue cannot be relayed to the public, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

“A mechanism of cybersecurity consultations has been launched between the relevant agencies of the two sides in furtherance of the agreements reached at the Geneva summit. This dialogue is continuing,” Peskov said.

“Clearly, the sides agree that any manifestations of cybercrime are unacceptable and must be suppressed,” he said.

“The U.S. side makes certain enquiries with us, and we make similar enquiries with them. Dialogue is developing in this area,” Peskov said.

As to whether this dialogue is declarative or substantive, Peskov said, “The dialogue involves relevant agencies. This dialogue addresses the fight against cybercrime. The services discuss incoming enquiries and look into concrete situations whenever it’s necessary,” he said.

Journalists asked whether any enquiries have already been answered. “I have nothing to add to what has been said on the matter. Naturally, this area of interaction cannot be public,” Peskov said.

[article also appeared at interfax.com/newsroom/top-stories/73094/]

