RUSSIALINK: “Pivotal moment approaching in coronavirus crisis, situation to start improving – PM Mishustin” – Interfax

MOSCOW. Jan 14 (Interfax) – Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin is expecting the start of recovery from the socioeconomic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“A pivotal moment is approaching in the coronavirus crisis. I am sure that the situation will start gradually improving,” Mishustin said in his video address to the delegates of the Gaidar Forum, which opened in Moscow on Thursday.

The governments of many countries are looking for an answer to the keynote question: what the world will be like after the victory over the novel coronavirus, Mishustin said. “The answer will determine the essence of long-term strategies in the field of both the economy and many social programs,” he said.

“The largescale vaccination has begun; it is expected to create solid protection from the disease; as herd immunity develops, fears that have been obstructing economic development and trade will become a thing of the past,” Mishustin said.

Russia was the first to develop a vaccine and to begin its active usage, the prime minister said. “This gives a reason to hope that our recovery period will be progressing much faster,” he said.

This year, emphasis will be put on “the achievement of social targets and the support for families with children and senior citizens,” Mishustin said, adding, “They will remain a focal point of the government this year.”

The prime minister noted that the government had laid “the relevant basis and had launched a series of additional measures to support the economy and people.” “Some of them will be in effect this year in the context of the implementation of the national plan, which aims to bring the economy back to the sustainable development path,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...