RUSSIALINK: “Number of officially recorded Covid-19 cases in Russia rises by 57 to 495 over past 24 hours” – Interfax

(Interfax – March 24, 2020)

MOSCOW. March 24 (Interfax) – The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Russia has increased from 438 to 495 over the past 24 hours, according to the Stopcoronavirus state website monitoring the coronavirus situation in Russia.

“Fifty-seven new cases of the novel coronavirus infection have been registered in 14 regions in Russia over the past 24 hours. In all, the Russian Federation currently has 495 officially recorded cases of the coronavirus infection,” it said.

Moscow has the largest number of new Covid-19 cases – 28, it said. In the past 24 hours, five new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in St. Petersburg, four in the Voronezh region, four in the Sverdlovsk region, three in the republic of Bashkortostan, two in the Lipetsk region, two in the Oryol region, two in the Leningrad region, and two in the Primorye Territory.

The Kaluga region, the Volgograd region, the Samara region, the republic of Chechnya, and Tatarstan each have one new Covid-19 case.

