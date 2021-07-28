RUSSIALINK: “Kremlin fears ‘instability’ after U.S. withdrawal from Iraq” – Interfax

(Interfax – July 27, 2021)

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman has said that the planned withdrawal of US troops from Iraq may lead to greater ‘instability’ in the region.

“Now it is too early to second-guess events, but we would not like to see, in general, one more territory added to the regional potential for instability,” Dmitry Peskov told journalists in Moscow on 27 July, Russian news agency Interfax reported.

He said that the situation in Iraq was very different from that in Afghanistan, where “a considerable number of so-called military advisers remains, apparently”.

“Obviously, the situation in Iraq is completely different from that in Afghanistan, and it is hardly possible to draw any parallels, but we would all like the general conflict potential in the region not to be augmented with some new episodes,” Peskov said.

He recalled that the US authorities had previously said that sooner or later they would withdraw their military contingent from Iraq, and therefore this decision was not news to the Kremlin.

Peskov was also asked whether there might be any forces in Iraq that are currently banned in Russia, but with which Moscow could potentially negotiate.

“First of all, of course, our aim is to continue contacts and develop our relations with the Iraqi government, with the leadership of Iraq. We are interested in this,” Peskov replied.

For his part, a senior Russian MP said that the cessation of active US operations in Iraq will change the balance of power in the Middle East region and will require additional efforts from Russia.

“Of course, this will change the situation. We see what has happened in Afghanistan, when the Americans supported one side there, and now active counteractions have begun. All this stimulates internal strife. I think something similar will happen in Iraq,” Alexei Chepa, deputy head of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, said on the same day, Interfax reported.

According to Chepa, anti-US forces in Iraq will raise their heads and “feel like victors”, which can lead to destabilisation. Russia sees no advantages in this, he said.

“How can you describe positively the situation when there is a war nearby? What is positive here? In any case, any conflict that escalates near our borders is a very difficult situation that requires a lot of effort and attention,” Chepa said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...