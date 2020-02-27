RUSSIALINK: “Golikova calls on Russians not to go abroad without extreme need, says it’s calmer at home” – Interfax

MOSCOW. Feb 26 (Interfax) – Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova has called on Russian citizens not to travel to countries where cases of Covid-19 infection have been registered.

“We strongly urge you not to travel to those countries that currently have cases of the new coronavirus infection without extreme need. As you understand, special risks are posed by China – we have spoken about it many times -, South Korea, Iran, and Italy. It is possible that the situation will change further in some way tomorrow,” Golikova said at a briefing following a meeting of the coronavirus response headquarters on Wednesday.

“I want to repeat: you should not travel without extreme need. Stay at home. It’s calmer at home. And reliable. And we will help you if something happens,” she said.

