RUSSIALINK: “Coronavirus in Russia: The Latest News | March 23” – Moscow Times

As the new coronavirus that has killed more than 14,000 people continues to spread around the world, Russia has stepped up its measures to tackle the pandemic and prevent its spread within the country.

There have been 438 cases of coronavirus infections reported in Russia so far and one death.

Below are the latest updates on Russia’s response to the coronavirus:

March 23

Russia confirmed 71 new coronavirus infections on Monday, bringing the country’s official number of cases up to 438.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin has ordered all residents over 65 to self-isolate at home starting Thursday, saying each elderly citizen would receive a payment of 4,000 rubles ($50) in exchange for following the order.

The Kremlin later said that Sobyanin’s order does not apply to President Vladimir Putin, who is 67.

Moscow announced it has finished converting a seventh hospital building to treat coronavirus patients.

Moscow is changing the way it counts its coronavirus cases. Patients will now be considered positive upon a single positive test rather than having samples sent to a lab Novosibirsk, Siberia for further verification.

The head of infectious diseases in the Stavropol region has been indicted after she returned to work with coronavirus symptoms after vacationing in Spain and later tested positive.

Alexander Chepurnov, a virologist at the Russian Academy of Sciences, told state television that Russia is three weeks behind Italy in terms of coronavirus infections and that it can expect to see a similar spike in cases as those seen across Europe.

The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) said the world’s sporting authorities need to make balanced decisions based on logic and analysis in the face of coronavirus “panic” to determine whether Tokyo 2020 will go ahead this summer.

The Kremlin said that medical assistance Russia was providing to Italy to help it battle the coronavirus was not part of an attempt to get Rome help lift EU sanctions on Moscow.

March 22

Russia confirmed 61 new cases of coronavirus, bringing its official count to 367.

The Russian military will start sending medical help to Italy from Sunday in order to help it battle the new coronavirus after receiving an order from President Vladimir Putin, Russia’s Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Moscow authorities again ruled out the possibility of a citywide lockdown. Meanwhile, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said the city’s metro will not close down.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics should be postponed by a year because coronavirus outbreaks worldwide have disrupted athletes’ preparations and could jeopardize their health, the head of Russia’s Boxing Federation said.

March 21

Russia confirmed 53 new coronavirus infections, bringing the country’s official number of cases up to 306.

Moscow has closed all sports facilities including swimming pools and fitness clubs due to the coronavirus outbreak, the city’s health authorities said.

The Moscow Times has found evidence, based on dozens of interviews, that Russia’s rich are buying up and hoarding ventilators that have proven essential in saving lives in severe cases.

Russia’s largest carmaker Avtovaz, which employs around 35,000 workers, has reported the first two coronavirus cases among its workers and quarantined 29 employees. The carmarker said it doesn’t plan to stop production. …

