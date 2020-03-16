RUSSIALINK: “Almost 110,000 coronavirus tests carried out in Russia” – Interfax

MOSCOW. March 16 (Interfax) – Some 110,000 lab tests for the new coronavirus infection Covid-19 have been carried out on the territory of Russia, Russian Federal Service for Health and Consumer Rights (Rospotrebnadzor) said.

“As of March 15, 109,939 lab tests for the new coronavirus have been performed by Rospotrebnadzor hygiene and epidemiology centers in the regions of the Russian Federation on material taken from people who arrived from unfavorable countries as concerns the new coronavirus infection,” the press service for Rospotrebnadzor told journalists on Monday.

This number reached 94,852 tests as of Saturday, March 14.

According to the most recent information, Russia officially has 63 registered cases of coronavirus.

