One out of every two Russians wish for the war in Ukraine to end in 2024, according to survey results from the Russian Field polling agency published Friday.

When asked what they wish for Russians in the New Year, 50% of Russian Field’s respondents named “peace, a peaceful sky, and the end of” what the Kremlin calls a “special military operation” in Ukraine.

Another 6% wished for Russia’s “victory,” the pollster said.

February 2024 will mark two years since the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine that has killed tens of thousands of people, destroyed several Ukrainian cities and upended the global economy.

Russian Fields shared its poll results one day after the Japanese newspaper Nikkei reported, citing anonymous sources, that President Vladimir Putin promised Chinese leader Xi Jinping earlier this year to fight in Ukraine for five years.

Russian Field further said 40% of its respondents wished for health and 14% “patience, optimism, resilience, optimism.”

Russian Field surveyed 1,600 Russian respondents between Dec. 4-12, 2023.

