RUSSIA & UKRAINE – Johnson’s Russia List table of contents & links :: JRL 2020-#93 :: Friday, 22 May 2020
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2020-#93 :: Friday, 22 May 2020
1. Science: Oldest cousin of Native Americans found in Russia
2. Science Alert: Earth’s Magnetic North Is Moving From Canada to Russia, And We May Finally Know Why.
3. Meduza: Russia’s coronavirus spread continues to slow, as recovered patient population nears 100,000.
4. TASS: Russia reaches coronavirus plateau, says watchdog chief.
5. www.rt.com: Putin warns of potential 2nd wave of Covid-19 infections in the fall, tells Russian Health Ministry to prepare – rt.com/russia/489484-putin-warns-covid19-second-wave/
6. AP: Putin Says Coronavirus Situation in Russia Has Stabilized.
7. Kremlin.ru: Meeting on sanitary and epidemiological situation – en.kremlin.ru/events/president/transcripts/63382
8. TASS: Russian Health Ministry says only confirmed COVID-19 cases included in official statistics.
9. Intellinews: Ben Aris, Moscow wounded by the coronavirus epidemic, but best prepared to weather the storm. Moscow makes up a fifth of Russia’s economy and is home to almost one in ten citizens. It is the epicentre of the coronavirus epidemic, but thanks to its size and wealth it is best equipped to weather the crisis.
10. Intellinews: Chechen strongman Kadyrov admitted to hospital with coronavirus.
11. www.rt.com: Russian researchers test coronavirus vaccine on THEMSELVES, team leader says they now have antibodies.
12. Russia Matters: Many Russians Expect to Lose Jobs, Take Pay Cuts in Wake of Pandemic.
13. TASS: Kommersant: Russia’s economic figures during lockdown may offer some surprises.
14. TASS: Presidential aide sees signs of recovery in Russian economy.
15. Moskovsky Komsomolets: Comment views absence of ‘single understandable’ set of rules in Russia. (Andrei Kamakin)
16. Asia Times: Russians want more cooperation with EU, polls show. Public demand for rapprochement could impact the Kremlin’s foreign policy.
17. Reuters: U.S. prepared to spend Russia, China ‘into oblivion’ to win nuclear arms race: U.S. envoy.
18. Wall Street Journal: U.S. Plans New Arms Talks Aimed at Limiting Russian, Chinese and U.S. Nuclear Warheads. Trump seeks Russia’s help in bringing China into three-way deal
19. TASS: Izvestia: Looming US exit from Open Skies Treaty may bring down New START.
20. www.rt.com: Moscow says it was US that violated Open Skies Treaty, still willing to save pact essential to European security – rt.com/news/489404-russia-us-violated-open-skies/
21. RFE/RL: White House Official: Trump To Seek Extension Of New START Arms Treaty With Russia.
22. Washington Post: David Ignatius, Are we seeing a tactical tilt toward Russia?
23. www.rt.com: Scott Ritter, Dangerous narcissism: REAL reason Trump ditched Open Skies is dislike for any treaties that don’t bear HIS signature – rt.com/op-ed/489400-open-skies-treaty-trump/
24. The Arctic Institute: The Emergence of a Sino-Russian Economic Partnership in the Arctic?
25. Defensenews.com: The U.S. Navy returns to an increasingly militarized Arctic.
26. Dances With Bear: John Helmer, SKRIPAL SHOWDOWN, NOVICHOK PAYDAY – LONDON LAWYER THREAT TO CALL SERGEI AND YULIA SCRIBAL TO TESTIFY IN OPEN COURT FOR THE FIRST TIME – johnhelmer.net/skripal-showdown-novichok-payday-london-lawyer-threat-to-call-sergei-and-yulia-skripal-to-testify-in-open-court-for-the-first-time/print/
27. BMB Ukraine: Volodymyr Zelensky’s Press Conference: Insights.
28. New Cold War: Dmitriy Kovalevich, May update: a year of broken promises in Ukraine and Biden’s corruption affair – newcoldwar.org/may-update-a-year-of-broken-promises-and-bidens-corruption-affair/
29. Awful Avalanche: Kiev Court Goes After Uncle Joe – awfulavalanche.wordpress.com/2020/05/22/kiev-court-goes-after-uncle-joe/
30. Russian and Eurasian Politics: Gordon Hahn, Ukraine-Baidengate (“Russiagate”)
31. TASS: Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Donbass expects hostilities to re-ignite.
32. russia-insider.com: 145,000 Ukrainians Accept Russian Citizenship in Just 4 Months of 2020 – russia-insider.com/en/145000-ukrainians-accept-russian-citizenship-just-4-months-2020/ri30358
33. Washington Post: Henry E. Hale, Volodymyr Kulyk, Olga Onuch and Gwendolyn Sasse, Ukraine’s citizens worry about covid-19. And they still have to worry about the war. Our survey suggests that conflict makes it politically difficult for countries to concentrate on the pandemic.
34. www.rt.com: Civil war among ‘Russia disinformation’ crowd: How RT watchers fell out over not hating RT enough – rt.com/russia/489366-russia-disinformation-rt-hate/
35. Counterpunch: Nicky Reid, The New New Cold War is Pretty Much the Old New Cold War – counterpunch.org/2020/05/22/the-new-new-cold-war-is-pretty-much-the-old-new-cold-war/
36. Consortiumnews: Tim Leondard, Guccifer 2.0’s Hidden Agenda. Why would an alleged GRU officer supposedly part of an operation to deflect Russian culpability suggest that Assange “may be connected with Russians?”, asks Tim Leonard. (Excerpt) – consortiumnews.com/2020/05/21/guccifer-2-0s-hidden-agenda/
