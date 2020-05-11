RUSSIA & UKRAINE – Johnson’s Russia List table of contents & links :: JRL 2020-#86 :: Monday, 11 May 2020
[check back for updates, including more links; links also posted to facebook and twitter]
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2020-#86 :: Monday, 11 May 2020
1. Asia Times: The Russian Front: Top 10 War Films. On the 75th anniversary of World War II’s end, Asia Times examines the war through film – the war not covered by Hollywood.
2. Russia Beyond: Top 10 Russian WWII movies as voted by Russians themselves – rbth.com/arts/332154-top-russian-wwii-movies
3. www.rt.com: Diana Bruk, For many Russians, Victory Day isn’t about politics or patriotism – rt.com/op-ed/488189-russians-victory-day-personal-memory/
4. TASS: Russian people have no need of propaganda to preserve historical memory, says Putin.
5. Wall Street Journal: Putin Marks Victory Day Amid Pandemic With Muted Celebration. In televised address, Russian leader made no mention of the coronavirus that shelved a planned 75th anniversary parade.
6. www.rt.com: George Szamuely, United States officially REWROTE history this V-day when it IGNORED Soviet Union’s role in defeating Nazism – rt.com/news/426129-ww2-revisionist-history-poland/
7. The New Kremlin Stooge: Mark Chapman, It’s Their Party, and We’ll Laugh if We Want To. [Text with links and comments thenewkremlinstooge.wordpress.com/2020/05/08/its-their-party-and-well-laugh-if-we-want-to/#more-744]
8. Moscow Times: Putin Eases Nationwide Virus Lockdown as Russia Becomes 3rd Most-Infected Country.
9. Meduza: ‘It’s dangerous to run ahead, but we can’t sit back’ . Russia’s ‘non-working’ days are over, kind of. A brief retelling of Putin’s fifth coronavirus address.
10. Kremlin.ru: Meeting on sanitary and epidemiological situation – en.kremlin.ru/events/president/transcripts/63340
11. Russian and Eurasian Politics: Gordon Hahn, Russia’s Crisis Policy.
12. The National Interest: Stratfor, Why Russia’s Anti-Coronavirus Economic Measures Will Backfire. Can Moscow find a way to recover?
13. TASS: Russian government to prepare economic recovery plan by June 1.
14. Forbes: Kenneth Rapoza,At Long Last, Russia Nears Peak Coronavirus.
15. Bloomberg: WHO Sees Russia Pandemic Stabilizing as Total Cases Hit 200,000.
16. Facebook: Fred Weir, Re “Nursing homes, veterans’ homes are epicenters of Covid-19”
17. Moscow Times: Russia Is Boasting About Low Coronavirus Deaths. The Numbers Are Deceiving. Increasing transparency by Russian officials shows that 233% more coronavirus-positive patients died in at least two regions than reported in the total count. But the country stands by its classification method.
18. No Yardstick: András Tóth-Czifra, How to read Putin’s ratings.
19. Intellinews.com: Ben Aris, Russia’s amazing levitating ruble. Oil prices have halved in value in April, but Russia’s ruble only lost 17% against the dollar. What is holding the value of the ruble up?
20. Asia Times: Dmitriy Frolovskiy, Pandemic sparks philanthropy among Russia’s super-rich. Non-state charity has never been significant in Russia, but the Covid-19 crisis appears to have shifted the ultra-wealthy into action.
21. Financial Times: How Tatyana Bakalchuk took Russia’s ecommerce throne. Woman who shook up country’s business establishment faces up to pandemic challenge.
22. Valdai Discussion Club: Andrey Sushentsov, The World Will Be the Same: What Won’t Change After the Pandemic – valdaiclub.com/a/highlights/the-world-will-be-the-same-what-won-t-change-after/
23. Arabnews.com: Hafed Al-Ghwell, Putin may be rethinking why Russia is in Syria.
24. AP: Ukraine’s Hospitals Under Strain, Even With Few Virus Cases.
25. Intellinews.com: After a year in office Zelenskiy is still struggling to end the Donbas conflict. The frontline in the Donbas conflict has stabilized, but peace seems as far away as ever.
26. www.rt.com: Western journalists & politicians MOCK Russian doctors driven to suicide by Covid-19 pressures – rt.com/op-ed/488207-western-journalists-mock-russian-doctors-covid/
27. The Federalist: Obama Defense Official Evelyn Farkas Admitted She Lied On MSNBC About Having Evidence Of Collusion. ‘I didn’t know anything.”
28. Wall Street Journal: Holman Jenkins, What the FBI Coverup Is Covering Up. The unraveling Mike Flynn conviction ought to have reporters revisiting James Comey’s 2016 role.
29. Consortiumnews: Ray McGovern, New House Documents Sow Further Doubt That Russia Hacked the DNC . For two and a half years the House Intelligence Committee knew CrowdStrike didn’t have the goods on Russia. Now the public knows too. Twin Pillars of Russiagate Crumble – consortiumnews.com/2020/05/09/ray-mcgovern-new-house-documents-sow-further-doubt-that-russia-hacked-the-dnc/
[DJ: See also “So How DID the DNC Emails Get to WikiLeaks?” – raymcgovern.com/2020/05/11/so-how-did-the-dnc-emails-get-to-wikileaks/]
