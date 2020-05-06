RUSSIA & UKRAINE – Johnson’s Russia List table of contents & links :: JRL 2020-#83 :: Wednesday, 6 May 2020
Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2020-#83 :: Wednesday, 7 May 2020
1. Reuters: Putin’s Rating Dips to Low, but Poll Shows Rising Support for Extending Rule.
2. TASS: Kremlin raises doubts over Levada Center’s polls on Putin’s ratings.
3. TASS: Vedomosti: Half of Russians ready to back constitutional amendments.
4. www.rt.com: Growth in Moscow’s Covid-19 cases due to increased testing, not spread – deputy mayor.
5. Reuters: Putin Warns Against Hurrying to Lift Coronavirus-Related Restrictions.
6. Wall Street Journal: In Russia, Putin Wrestles With Economic Impact of Coronavirus. What was tipped to be marquee year for Kremlin leader has turned into one of toughest challenges of his 20-year reign.
7. TASS: Vedomosti: Russian economy will survive at $10 oil price, vows finance minister.
8. Intellinews.com: Russian unemployment could top 10% if lockdown lasts more than a month.
9. TASS: Izvestia: Russian business activity to return to normal within two years.
10. Interfax: Arrears now main threat for production chains in Russian economy – Belousov.
11. Intellinews.com: Ben Aris, Rencap marks Russia up to Buy. The thing with equity market crashes is they are always followed by equity market recoveries.
12. New York Times: A ‘Breakdown of Trust’: Pandemic Corrodes Church-State Ties in Russia. Even as the monasteries of the Orthodox Church are besieged by the coronavirus, apocalyptic-minded priests balk at state restrictions on public worship.
13. The Tablet (UK): Mary Dejevsky, Could the virus bring down Putin?
14. The American Interest: Lilia Shevtsova, WHAT NEXT? TWO SCENARIOS. The Coronavirus Test for Russia . Coronavirus has exposed the inadequacies of Russia’s top-down system. Here are a couple of scenarios for how it will fare in the months ahead.
15. Oilprice.com: Why Russia Finally Accepted Deeper Oil Output Cuts.
16. Forbes: Is The U.S. Using Sanctions To Elbow Russia Out Of The European Natural Gas Market?
17. Meduza: Pulitzer Prize winning ‘New York Times’ articles criticized for ‘Russophobic fabrications’ and repeating Russian journalists’ findings.
18. Valdai Discussion Club: Timofei Bordachev, International Institutions and the Challenge of the First Pandemic War – valdaiclub.com/a/highlights/international-institutions-and-the-challenge/
19. www.strategic-culture.org: Brian Cloughley, Why Keep On Confronting? – strategic-culture.org/news/2020/05/05/why-keep-on-confronting/
20. www.rt.com: US to agree to PACT with ‘like-minded’ nations on space mining, ‘safety zones’ on Moon, sidelining Russia – report – rt.com/news/487868-moon-mining-safe-zones-pact/
21. Reuters: Ukraine Faces Deepening Recession Due to Coronavirus Lockdown: Reuters Poll.
22. New York Times: Obama Says G.O.P.’s Biden Inquiry Promotes ‘Russian Disinformation’
23. Sic Semper Tyrannis: Larry Johnson, Michael Flynn Did Not Lie, He Was Framed by The FBI – turcopolier.typepad.com/sic_semper_tyrannis/2020/05/01-december-2017-mueller-charges-against-flynn-exonerate-trump-of-russian-collusion-by-larry-johnson-the-news-of-mike-flynn.html#more
