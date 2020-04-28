RUSSIA & UKRAINE – Johnson’s Russia List table of contents & links :: JRL 2020-#77 :: Tuesday, 28 April 2020
1. Moscow Times: Putin Extends Russia’s Coronavirus Lockdown as New Infections Continue to Rise.
2. Reuters: Russia Sees Record Rise in Coronavirus Cases, Deaths.
3. TASS: Coronavirus in Russia: record amount of recoveries and eighth highest number of infections.
4. AP: Russian doctors, nurses face more risks as virus cases grow.
5. TASS: Majority of Russians support tough restrictive measures against COVID-19 – poll.
6. TASS: Only one third of Russians observe one-meter social distancing – poll.
7. TASS: International relations system to be revised after crisis – Kremlin aide.
8. Sputnik: Kremlin Spokesman Reveals Where Putin is Staying as Russian President Scales Down Personal Contacts – sputniknews.com/russia/202004271079108475-kremlin-spokesman-reveals-where-putin-is-staying-as-russian-president-scales-down-personal-contacts/
9. Interfax: CBR reiterates, strengthens monetary policy signal: scale of shock requires broad steps, economy to require low-cost funds.
10. Riddle: How does Putin justify resetting his term-limit clock? Olesya Zakharova on the rhetoric of popular sovereignty used to maintain an authoritarian regime in Russia – ridl.io/en/how-does-putin-justify-resetting-his-term-limit-clock/
11. Oilprice.com: Saudi Arabia And Russia Fight Bitter Market Share Battle As Oil Prices Collapse.
12. https://thesaker.is/Vzglad: The US has declared a new energy war against Russia.
13. Sputnik: Analyst Explains Reason for Russian Nord Stream 2 Pipelayer’s Erratic Course – sputniknews.com/business/202004271079111657-analyst-explains-reason-for-russian-nord-stream-2-pipelayers-erratic-course/
14. The National Interest: Stratfor, All Dried Up? How Oil Wars Have Brought an End to Russia’s Fossil-Fueled Golden Age. Moscow can no longer turn a profit.
15. Moscow Times: Russia Seeks to Revive Coronavirus-Hit Tourism Industry By Cutting Visa Red Tape.
16. Bloomberg: Putin Has a Syria ‘Headache’ and the Kremlin’s Blaming Assad.
17. Russia in Global Affairs: Matthew Crosston, POWER POPULISM. THE BATTLE BETWEEN PUTIN, TRUMP, AND THE LIBERAL ELITE. (excerpt) – eng.globalaffairs.ru/articles/power-populism/
18. Foreign Policy: Alexander Gabuev, The Pandemic Could Tighten China’s Grip on Eurasia. Despite border closures, Russia and others may be pushed even closer to Beijing.
19. Valdai Discussion Club: Andrey Sushentsov, ‘Arms Control for Adults’ Is Still Too Young – valdaiclub.com/a/highlights/arms-control-for-adults-is-still-too-young/
20. Russia Matters: Simon Saradzhyan, U.S.-Russia Deconflicting 75 Years Ago: Flares and Friendly Fire at the Elbe.
21. NYU Jordan Center: Ellen Rutten, The Boldino Dream & Its Discontents: Quarantine Stories of Russian Writers.
22. theduran.com: Olivia Kroth, Olympic Games now and then: Remembering the Summer Olympiad 1980 in Moscow. The 1980 Summer Olympics, officially known as the Games of the XXII Olympiad, were the first Olympic Games held in a Slavic speaking country. – theduran.com/olympic-games-now-and-then-remembering-the-summer-olympiad-1980-in-moscow/
23. International Crisis Group: Peace in Ukraine I: A European War. To help Ukraine find peace, the EU, NATO, and member states must seek new approaches to European security as a whole, including through arms control discussions with Russia. If progress is made, it should consider how to change Russia’s calculus, including by revising sanctions policy to make it more flexible. (Excerpt)
