RUSSIA & UKRAINE – Johnson’s Russia List table of contents & links :: JRL 2020-#53 :: Tuesday, 24 March 2020

1. Russian and Eurasian Politics: Gordon Hahn, Putin’s Constitutional Amendments: Political Balancing in an Increasingly Traditionalist Russian Political Culture, Divided World, and Crisis Century.

2. Moscow Times: 75% of Russians Say Soviet Era Was ‘Greatest Time’ in Country’s History – Poll.

3. Interfax: Number of officially recorded Covid-19 cases in Russia rises by 57 to 495 over past 24 hours.

4. Bloomberg: Russia’s Virus Epidemic Is Worse Than Data Show, Mayor Warns Putin.

5. Facebook: Fred Weir, Sobyanin.

6. Moskovsky Komsomolets: Mikhail Rostovsky, Coronavirus and brutal pragmatism: what is more terrible than epidemic? World cannot afford lengthy quarantine.

7. www.rt.com: Over 65s in Moscow to be PAID to self-isolate – except for President Putin.

8. www.rt.com: With united Europe MIA in its Covid-19 response, worst-hit nations turn to ‘evil’ Russia & China for help.

9. The Conversation: Ben Noble, Coronavirus could derail Russia’s constitutional reform vote – what this means for Vladimir Putin.

10. Facebook: Fred Weir and Matthew Fisher debate Russia. (both Canadian journalists with Russia experience)

11. The Conversation: James Rodgers, Vladimir Putin’s two decades at the helm have remade Russia and its place in the world.

12. Valdai Discussion Club: Dmitry Ofitserov-Belskiy, Russia-Eastern Europe: Paradox of Relations. The paradox of relations between Russia and the countries of Eastern Europe is that despite the recent presence of developed political, economic, and cultural ties, their real value is small and continues to decline on the whole.

13. Brookings: Steven Pifer, As US-Russian arms control faces expiration, sides face tough choices.

14. Atlantic Council: Anders Aslund, Russia is out of control: The dangerous Mr. Sechin.

15. https://journal-neo.org: Phil Butler, Relax America: Putin Controls the Horizontal.

16. Twitter: Insight about Putin from head of Russian studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. (Andrew Weiss)

17. Kremlin.ru: Visit to Kommunarka hospital.

18. Kremlin.ru: Meeting on measures to fight coronavirus spread in Russia.

