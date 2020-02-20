RUSSIA & UKRAINE – Johnson’s Russia List table of contents & links :: JRL 2020-#30 :: Thursday, 20 February 2020
1. Moscow Times: Coronavirus in Russia: The Latest News | Feb. 20.
2. TASS: Putin’s interview for TASS caused by interest in summing up his 20 years at helm – Kremlin.
3. TASS: Putin fields TASS questions for special project marking 20th anniversary of his leadership.
4. TASS: 20 Questions with Vladimir Putin. Episode 1: Putin on the tasks of the new government. (video with English subtitles)
5. TASS: Russia’s new government has ‘no time for warming up’ – Putin.
6. TASS: Putin says Mishustin was not among original picks for PM.
7. Kremlin.ru: Concert in memory of Anatoly Sobchak – en.kremlin.ru/events/president/transcripts/62833
8. Moscow Times: Putin Says ‘It’s Tough’ to Live Below Minimum Wage in Response to Disgruntled Woman.
9. Russia Beyond: What does Putin smell like? – rbth.com/lifestyle/331719-the-best-perfum-of-putin
10. Moscow Times: ‘Nothing Fell Apart’: Putin Speaks on Shock Cabinet Reshuffle.
11. TASS: Russians living abroad will be able to vote on constitutional amendments.
12. Christian Science Monitor: Fred Weir, Can long-austere Russia spend its way to a more dynamic economy? Usually when one hears about Keynesian economics and stimulus spending, it’s in a Western policy debate. But Russia is adopting the approach in an attempt to put money in voters’ pockets and boost the economy.
13. Valdai Discussion Club: Yaroslav Lissovolik, National Projects: Russia’s New Development Paradigm – valdaiclub.com/a/highlights/national-projects-russia-s-new-development/
14. http://thesaker.is: Alexey Mineev, Perspective on current Russia – thesaker.is/perspective-on-current-russia/
15. The Economist: The grey zone. Compromise and survival in Vladimir Putin’s Russia. Joshua Yaffa’s book charts the territory between defiance and collusion.
16. Meduza: Russian YouTube star’s HIV/AIDS documentary causes skyrocketing HIV testing in a single week online.
17. Moscow Times: Russia Eyes Amnesty for Imprisoned Moscow Protesters.
18. TASS: Izvestia: Hacker activity and data breaches on the rise in Russia.
19. TASS: Wildberries owner Bakalchuk becomes richest woman in Russia.
20. The Bell: Criminal case against investor Calvey to be wrapped up – thebell.io/en/criminal-case-against-investor-calvey-to-be-wrapped-up/
21. TASS: Nezavisimaya Gazeta: US targets Nord Stream 2 but invests in Gazprom.
22. Russian International Affairs Council: Andrey Kortunov, From “Selective Engagement” to “Enlightened Realism”? – russiancouncil.ru/en/analytics-and-comments/analytics/from-selective-engagement-to-enlightened-realism/
23. Valdai Discussion Club: Ivan Timofeev, 2020 Munich Security Conference: Back to Utopia? The faded media hype surrounding the Munich Conference provides an opportunity to calmly and soberly look at the annual report which was prepared on the eve the event. Its content raises a number of important issues, both for the West and for the East. And although the wall of ideological and political alienation is getting higher, they need at least to be voiced – valdaiclub.com/a/highlights/2020-munich-security-conference-back-to-utopia/
24. https://theduran.com: Vector of the European political agenda is changing: Russia is becoming a necessary partner – theduran.com/vector-of-the-european-political-agenda-is-changing-russia-is-becoming-a-necessary-partner/
25. www.rt.com: ‘Asking for trouble?’ VIDEO shows American APC pushing Russian army jeep off road in Syria. – rt.com/news/481277-syria-russia-us-collide/
26. TASS: Media: Turkey gearing up for military operation in Syria’s Idlib.
27. Asia Times: Omer Taspinar, Syria straining Turkey-Russia love affair. This marriage of convenience is being sorely tested by the thorny issue of Idlib.
28. Indian Punchline: M.K. Bhadrakumar, Russia warns Turkey against rash moves in Idlib.
29. Brookings: Steven Pifer, Russia’s shifting views of multilateral nuclear arms control with China. – brookings.edu/blog/order-from-chaos/2020/02/19/russias-shifting-views-of-multilateral-nuclear-arms-control-with-china/
30. https://thesaker.is: Nat South, Russian naval presence in Indian Ocean. (excerpt)
31. Interfax: Crimea plans to finish calculation of damage from Ukrainian rule this year.
32. www.rt.com: Bryan MacDonald, End of an era as Surkov leaves Kremlin: Will it signal new dawn between Russia & Ukraine? – rt.com/op-ed/481301-surkov-era-russia-ukraine-kremlin/
33. RFE/RL: The ‘Gray Cardinal’ Has Left The Kremlin. What Does That Mean For The War In Ukraine?
34. RFE/RL: Ukraine Marks ‘Heavenly Hundred’s Day’ On Anniversary Of Euromaidan Bloodshed.
35. Academia.edu: Ivan Katchanovski, Testimonies by Dozens of Prosecution Witnesses at the Maidan Massacre Trial & Investigation Concerning Snipers in Maidan-Controlled Locations: Video Appendix E.
36. www.opendemoracy.net: Tetinan Bezruk, Six years after Ukraine’s revolution, justice for the Euromaidan dead is still far away. The trial into mass shootings in central Kyiv during the 2014 revolution has stalled after political interference – and several of the accused have disappeared.
37. https://theduran.com: Is Ukraine an unadmitted leader in amber production industry?!
38. Dances With Bears: John Helmer, MH17 TRAILER – THE TRUTH BEFORE THE DUTCH, AUSTRALIANS, UKRAINIANS SCREEN THEIR LIE SHOW. (excerpt) – johnhelmer.net/mh17-trailer-the-truth-before-the-dutch-australians-ukrainians-screen-their-lie-show/print/
39. www.rt.com: Here we go again: Media report ‘Trump asked Assange to deny/cover up link with Russia’…quoting statement showing no such thing – rt.com/op-ed/481238-assange-trump-rohrabacher-russia-dnc/
40. www.rt.com: Patrick Henningsen, Roger Stone’s conviction is the last hope to save RussiaGate – rt.com/op-ed/481212-roger-stone-russiagate-trump/
41. The Guardian (UK): Ben Judah and David Adler, Hawks say Sanders will be weak on Russia. But Putin should fear a President Bernie. Whereas recent US foreign policy has emboldened the Kremlin, Sanders actually understands how to undermine it.
