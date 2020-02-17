RUSSIA & UKRAINE – Johnson’s Russia List table of contents & links :: JRL 2020-#27 :: Monday, 17 February 2020

[check back for updates, including more links; links also posted to facebook and twitter ]

1. RFE/RL: Russia’s Animal Kingdom Sees The Future — And It Doesn’t Include Winter.

2. Intellinews.com: Ben Aris, “Westlessness” dominates the discussion at the Munich Security Conference. The West has lost the initiative to illiberal powers like China and Russia that are now acting on their own, according to the “Westlessness” report produced ahead of the Munich.

3. No Yardstick: András Tóth-Czifra, The shape of the constitution.

4. Sputnik: ‘Vraskoryaky’: Russian Interpreters Reveal Suprising Details of Their Work With Putin

5. Sputnik: Putin’s Stance on Family Values Sparks Debates Among Analysts, LGBT Rights Activists.

6. In Moscow’s Shadows: Mark Galeotti, Next Book: A Short History of Russia.

7. www.rt.com: Top judge says Russia shouldn’t be considered successor of ‘repressive, terrorist, illegal’ Soviet Union, Kremlin disagrees.

8. TASS: Kremlin deems Russia de jure and de facto legal successor to USSR.

9. Interfax: Constitutional Court Judge Aranovsky’s dissenting opinion differs from majority’s opinion, has no validity in terms of law enforcement – court.

10. New York Times: Maxim Trudolyubov, Drop the Corruption, Keep the Authoritarianism. What is the ultimate goal of Vladimir Putin’s announced plans to shake up the organization of Russia’s governance? Here’s one theory.

11. RFE/RL: Ahead Of 2021 Vote, Critics Say Kremlin Is Curating A New Crop Of Spoiler Parties.

12. Opendemocracy.net: Alexey Yurtaev, Inside the fight over Russia’s domestic violence law. Who is preventing Russia’s domestic violence legislation from going ahead – and does it have any future?

13. Intellinews.com: Ben Aris, The criminal case against US fund manager Calvey could be over soon. The case against US citizen and fund manager Michael Calvey and his five colleagues could end in May with a guilty verdict but a short sentence they have already completed, allowing them to walk free.

14. Carnegie Moscow Center: Andrey Movchan, Don’t Expect an Economic Miracle in Putin’s Russia. The main task of Putin’s economic policy is to collect as much in taxes as possible. This is why the man who successfully transformed the Federal Tax Service is now head of the government.

15. TASS: Russia may switch to contract enlistment entirely, but it still needs reserve – senator.

16. Moscow Times: More Than a Decade After Military Reform, Hazing Still Plagues the Russian Army.

17. Russia Beyond: Space is not enough: Are US and Russian satellites really spying on each other?

18. Sputnik: US Paving Way to Deploy Intermediate and Short-Range Missiles in Europe and Asia – Lavrov.

19. Oilprice.com: U.S. Top Energy Man Says Russia Can’t Complete Nord Stream Alone.

20. TASS: Nezavisimaya Gazeta: US to earmark $1 bln to fight Gazprom.

21. www.rt.com: Can Moscow finish Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline despite US sanctions? ‘Never say never’ says Gazprom.

22. Infobrics: Nord Stream 2: why Ukraine and Poland are against it.

23. In Moscow’s Shadows: Mark Galeotti, Review: ‘We Are Building Capitalism!’

24. Beyond the Kremlin: Mark Smith, Lewis Siegelbaum and the consolations of history.

25. Russia Beyond: Russia in the movies: real or fake?

26. Infobrics: Is U.S. Sponsored Regime Change War Coming to Georgia?

27. NYU Jordan Center: Joy Neumeyer, Cultural Despair and the Soviet Seventies.

28. Wall Street Journal: FILM REVIEW. ‘Beanpole’ Review: Breaking News About Greatness. Two women in Leningrad try to piece their lives back together in the aftermath of World War II.

29. Awful Avalanche: Soviet Wartime Archives De-Classified – Part I.

30. Awful Avalanche: Soviet Wartime Archives De-Classified – Part II.

31. Awful Avalanche: Soviet Wartime Archives De-Classified – Part III.

32. Awful Avalanche: Soviet Wartime Archives De-Classified – Part IV.

33. Kyiv Post: China, Russia, Germany top list of Ukraine’s trade partners in 2019.

34. TASS: NATO does not solve Ukraine’s problems, only makes them worse – Lavrov.

35. TASS: Putin asks Zelensky point-blank whether Kiev plans to implement Minsk accords – Kremlin.

36. AP: Ukraine’s President Vows to End War, Invites Trump to Kyiv.

37. Moscow Times: Russians and Ukrainians Turn Sour on Each Other – Poll.

38. Kyiv Post: Shadowy organization adds former Western top officials to ‘enemies of Ukraine’ list.

39. RFE/RL: U.S.-Ukraine Produced Rocket Lifts Off, Takes Supplies To International Space Station.

40. Russian and Eurasian Politics: Gordon Hahn, REPORT – The New Terrorist Threat: Ukrainian Ultra-Nationalist and Neo-Fascist Terrorism at Home and Abroad, Part 1.

41. Paul Goble: Russians have ‘Given Up’ on Trump, VTsIOM Survey Finds.

42. The Hill: Dan DePetris, How impeachment damaged US foreign policy.

