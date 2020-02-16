RUSSIA & UKRAINE – Johnson’s Russia List table of contents & links :: JRL 2020-#26 :: Saturday, 15 February 2020

[check back for updates, including more links; links also posted to facebook and twitter ]

Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2020-#26 :: Saturday, 16 February 2020

1. Russia Beyond: The point of return: Global Russians that choose Russia.

2. www.rt.com: ‘Change course before it’s too late’: Lavrov calls on Europe to reject false notion of ‘Russian threat’ in Munich speech.

3. Carnegie Moscow Center: Dmitri Trenin, Vodka on the Rocks. Russia’s relations with the West are not about to get any better.

4. Kremlin.ru: Meeting with the working group on drafting proposals for amendments to the Constitution.

5. TASS: Media: Putin calls for making Russian Constitution consistent with today’s challenges.

6. TASS: New economic realities makes constitutional amendments necessary, says Putin.

7. www.rt.com: Amending constitution is up to Russian people, we’ll do what they vote for – Putin.

8. BMB Russia: Constitutional Reform.

9. Meduza: Putin allocates at least 220 million dollars to stage Russia’s national vote on new constitutional amendments.

10. www.rt.com: ‘As long as I’m president we will have ‘mother’ & ‘father’: Putin backs traditional family values once again.

11. Reuters: ‘There Will Be Dad and Mum’: Putin Rules Out Russia Legalizing Gay Marriage.

12. Bloomberg: Putin’s Constitution Dream Team Has Those Who Never Read It.

.13. BBC Monitoring: Kremlin defends constitution reform group against ridicule.

14. Meduza: Putin pardons two women imprisoned for excessive self-defense against domestic violence.

15. Intellinews.com: Ben Aris, US Treasury Department accuses Russian tycoon Deripaska of laundering money but offers no evidence. The US Treasury Department has accused Russian tycoon Deripaska of laundering money in a letter sent to his lawyers, but the claims are not underpinned by any real evidence.

16. www.rt.com: ‘He didn’t even trust me with a pen!’ Russian tycoon Deripaska rubbishes Putin money laundering accusation.

17. RFE/RL: Poll Finds Russians’ Trust In Putin Falls Sharply Since 2017.

