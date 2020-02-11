RUSSIA & UKRAINE – Johnson’s Russia List table of contents & links :: JRL 2020-#25 :: Tuesday, 11 February 2020

[check back for updates, including more links; links also posted to facebook and twitter ]

1. Christian Science Monitor: Fred Weir, Journalist wants Russians ‘to believe in possibility of change’. Russia’s media landscape may be dominated by state-backed outlets, but small, independent journalists are navigating the scene, too, trying to hold authorities to account – and sometimes succeeding.

2. https://gilbertdoctorow.com: Gilbert Doctorow, The Valdai Rest Home and “Gagarin”\

3. Russian and Eurasian Politics: Gordon Hahn, PERESTROIKA 2.0 DEFERRED: Another Look at Putin’s Proposed Constitutional Changes.



4. Financial Times: Letter: Putin has genuinely tried to come to terms with Russia’s totalitarian past. From Geoffrey Roberts, Emeritus Professor of History, University College Cork, Ireland – The most read letter of the last week.

https://www.ft.com/content/b7efe38a-4289-11ea-a43a-c4b328d9061c

5. R. Politik: Tatiana Stanovaya, Political Transition Underway. On constitutional reform, government resignation and Medvedev’s replacement as prime minister. (excerpt)

https://www.rpolitik.com/wp-content/uploads/woocommerce_uploads/2020/01/BULLETIN-No.-2-42-2020-Special-edition-Updated.pdf

6. The Bell: ‘We will continue to stagnate, nothing will change’. Highlights from an interview with economist Konstantin Sonin.

https://thebell.io/en/we-will-continue-to-stagnate-nothing-will-change-highlights-from-an-interview-with-economist-konstantin-sonin/

7. The Middle East Media Research Institute {MEMRI): Kudrin Holds Medvedev Government To Account.

https://www.memri.org/reports/kudrin-holds-medvedev-government-account

8. Dances With Bears: John Helmer, DAUPHIN OR DOOFUS, ALEXEI KUDRIN TRIES AGAIN. (excerpt)

http://johnhelmer.net/dauphin-or-doofus-alexei-kudrin-tries-again/print/

9. Bloomberg: Putin’s Power Play May Hinge on New Premier’s Economic Revival. If Vladimir Putin plans to keep power in Russia beyond 2024, he must solve a more immediate problem.

10. Moscow Times: Russia Scraps Criticized Restrictions on Scientists’ Foreign Contacts.

11. Intellinews.com: Gordon Hahn, Russia’s CBR switches tactics from prudence to stimulation. The Central Bank of Russia (CBR) has switched tactics from running a prudent monetary policy to a more aggressive attempt to stimulate economic growth in 2020.

12. Tablet: To Russia With Love. Cookbook author Darra Goldstein gets to the heart of Russian cuisine.

13. The Calvert Journal: From 2021, you can get a visa to Russia online for only $50 (but not if you’re British, American or Canadian)

13a. TASS: Russian top diplomat calls on West to respond to Russian peace initiatives.

14. CNBC.com: From Africa to Azerbaijan, here’s how far Russia’s global influence stretches.

15. www.rt.com: ‘Warsaw is closer to Moscow than to Washington’: Polish ex-president Walesa vows to break ice with Russia.

16. Oilprice.com: The Race For Arctic Oil Is Heating Up.

17. USNews.com: Trump Proposes 25 Percent Drop in Fund Designed to Deter Russia. The president’s skepticism of the European Deterrence Initiative has prompted widespread criticism in the past and formed part of the argument for his impeachment.

18. Washington Post editorial: Putin wants to extend arms control. What’s Trump waiting for?

https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/global-opinions/putin-wants-to-extend-arms-control-whats-trump-waiting-for/2020/02/10/fb9a9c38-4842-11ea-bc78-8a18f7afcee7_story.html

19. The Hill: Trump under pressure to renew last nuke treaty with Russia.

https://thehill.com/policy/defense/482119-trump-under-pressure-to-renew-last-nuke-treaty-with-russia

20. Newsweek: William Arkin, Exclusive: While The Press And Public Focus On Iran, US Military Prepares For War With Russia.

https://www.newsweek.com/exclusive-cold-war-back-focus-iran-military-prepares-war-russia-1485088

21. Meduza: Russia’s new ‘Chernobyl’ movie Producers say this cinematization will be a major attraction, not like HBO’s ‘small-screen’ series.

https://meduza.io/en/feature/2020/02/10/russia-s-new-chernobyl-movie

22. TASS: Ukraine’s Zelensky mastered war enrichment schemes and forgot peace promises, says DPR MP.

23. Russian and Eurasian Politics: Gordon Hahn, REPORT: Ukrainegate.



24. www.zerohedge.com: It’s Time To Ask Again What Really Happened To Ukraine’s Missing Gold. (excerpt)

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/its-time-ask-again-what-really-happened-ukraines-missing-gold

25. Council on Foreign Relations: Ukraine: Conflict at the Crossroads of Europe and Russia. Ukraine has struggled to forge an independent path, torn between Europe and the United States in the West and its long-standing ties to Russia in the East.

https://www.cfr.org/backgrounder/ukraine-conflict-crossroads-europe-and-russia

26. New York Times: He Combs the Web for Russian Bots. That Makes Him a Target. Ben Nimmo helped pioneer disinformation investigations. His work is now more urgent as misleading internet tactics spread. (Excerpt)



27. The Sydney Morning Herald: Britain must ready for ‘competition without end’ against China, Russia.

https://www.smh.com.au/world/europe/britain-must-ready-for-competition-without-end-against-china-russia-20200211-p53zjg.html

