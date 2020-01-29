RUSSIA & UKRAINE – Johnson’s Russia List table of contents & links :: JRL 2020-#20 :: Wednesday, 29 January 2020
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2020-#20 :: Wednesday, 29 January 2020
A project sponsored through the Institute for European, Russian and Eurasian Studies (IERES) at The George Washington University's Elliott School of International Affairs.
1. Moscow Times: How Is Russia Preparing for the Coronavirus?
2. RFE/RL: Russia Joins China In Search For Vaccine As Virus Outbreak Spreads.
3. Interfax: Putin sets task of minimizing human casualties from spread of coronavirus.
4. Bloomberg: Putin Summons Officials To Discuss Measures Against Coronavirus.
5. TASS: Thawing permafrost: how buffaloes and deer may save us from climate catastrophe – tass.com/economy/1114119
6. The National Interest: Lyle Goldstein, Russiagate Regrets: Why Washington Remains Focused on the Wrong Foreign Influence. Washington, Moscow and the world will be harvesting the foul fruits of the Russiagate debacle for decades.
7. Norwegian Institute of International Affairs: PODCAST: – Putin has no magic mind control powers. By blaming Vladimir Putin for everything that we dislike in the West, we will fail to address the real issues, according to Mark Galeotti, author of the book We Need to Talk About Putin.
8. TASS: Key legislator vows vote on Russian constitutional amendments will be transparent.
9. BBC: Putin’s Russia: Do Russians care what president does next?
10. Stratfor.com: Putin is giving Russia a glimpse of a future without him, and it could mean trouble.
11. Washington Post: Paul Chaisty and Stephen Whitefield, Will Vladimir Putin become Russia’s prime minister after 2024? Here’s why he might not want to.
12. Washington Post: Daragh McDowell, Putin’s succession strategy could be risky. This explains why. Even the best-laid plans have unpredictable political consequences.
13. Euromoney.com: Russia: Risk analysts are unperturbed by Putin’s power grab and populist spending . Euromoney’s survey shows the balance of risk still tipping in a more favourable direction, despite the political risks and uncertainties posed by pump-priming.
14. Moscow Times: After Decline and Stagnation, Russian Income Growth Hits Six-Year High.
15. Intellinews.com: Real disposable income in Russia up by 0.8% in 2019, more hoped for 2020.
16. www.rt.com: Russian economic growth better than expected amid Western sanctions & global slowdown.
17. www.rt.com: Former Moscow Police officers arrested over framing of Russian journalist Ivan Golunov.
18. Interfax: Conditions for Jewish community comfortable in Russia – Rabbi Lazar.
19. Sputnik: US Sanctions Could Stop Nord Stream 2 for Years, Ex-US Ambassador to Ukraine Claims.
20. Forbes.com: Kenneth Rapoza, In A Fossil Fuel Hating World, Russia’s Lukoil Expands, Gets Richer.
21. Oilprice.com: Russia Warns Market That Its Oil Production Could Drop.
22. Wall Street Journal: Rupert Darwall, ‘The Bridge’ Review: A Pipeline Joining East and West. How ingenuity, determination and the logic of commerce overcame geopolitics in the Russia-Europe natural-gas trade. (Re THE BRIDGE By Thane Gustafson)
23. TASS: Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Libya turning into challenge for Russia’s Arab policy.
24. Daily Sabah (Istanbul): Ivan Starodubtsev, Ties binding Turkey and Russia more diverse than ever. Energy was once what regulated Ankara-Moscow relations. Today, however, an array of areas from regional issues to trade have become milestones for diversification of friendship on both sides.
25. Carnegie Endowment for International Peace: Rose Gottemoeller, Russia Is Updating Their Nuclear Weapons: What Does that Mean for the Rest of Us?
26. Financial Times: Rodric Braithwaite, The Bomb – why nuclear cataclysm is still waiting to happen. The risk of atomic Armageddon still looms over the world, warns Fred Kaplan
27. www.rt.com: ‘Embarrassing mistake’ or revising history? German paper says AMERICANS liberated Auschwitz – and it’s not the only one.
28. BBC Monitoring: Russian Foreign Intelligence declassifies spies from the past.
29. Financial Times: Putin’s new Ukraine man lifts hopes of peace progress in Kyiv. Dmitry Kozak has spearheaded prisoner exchange and helped revive ‘Normandy’ talks.
30. The Washington Post Magazine: Will Englund, Who Killed Two Journalists in Ukraine? And Why? A complicated war. A controversial trial. A challenge to easy assumptions about good and evil on the battlefield. (excerpt)
