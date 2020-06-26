RUSSIA & UKRAINE – Johnson’s Russia List table of contents & links :: JRL 2020-#115 :: Friday, 26 June 2020
Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2020-#115 :: Friday, 26 June 2020
1. Russian International Affairs Council: Andrey Kortunov, President Joe Biden and Russia – russiancouncil.ru/en/analytics-and-comments/analytics/president-joe-biden-and-russia/
2. Christian Science Monitor: Fred Weir, Why does World War II still hold such a grip on Russia? World War II was a pivotal event for many countries, but in Russia, it still looms large today. Why does the war retain such a grip on Russian hearts and minds?
3. Financial Times: Arctic Circle’s record temperatures heighten global warming concerns. Wild anomalies such as the 38C recorded in northern Russia this week underline climate change threat.
4. New York Times: A Historic Heat Wave Roasts Siberia. Wildfires are spreading. The mosquitoes are ravenous. People are shielding their windows from the midnight sun with foil and blankets.
5. Kremlin.ru: Meeting with Civic Chamber members – en.kremlin.ru/events/president/transcripts/63567
6. Interfax: Putin says vote results must be credible, legitimate
7. RFE/RL: Overall Turnout At 9.2 Percent On First Day Of Russia’s Weeklong Constitutional Vote.
8. TASS: Amount of fake news on constitutional amendments vote ‘off the charts’ – Kremlin.
9. The Unz Review: Anatoly Karlin, Why I Voted for “The Russian Amendment” to the Russian Constitution – unz.com/akarlin/why-i-voted-for-russian-amendment/
10. Intellinews: Ben Aris, Claims of vote rigging accompany launch of voting in Russia’s constitutional referendum. Russian electoral statistician Sergey Shpilkin says there are already clear signs of ballot stuffing even before the voting in Russia’s referendum on changes to the constitution begins
11. No Yardstick: András Tóth-Czifra, Putin’s pitch – noyardstick.com/?p=746#more-746
12. www.stalkerzone.org: Rostislav Ishchenko, Nuland’s Cookies & the Future of Russia – stalkerzone.org/nulands-cookies-the-future-of-russia/
13. rt.com: High-profile Moscow fraud trial of award-winning theater and film director Kirill Serebrennikov ends with guilty verdict – rt.com/russia/492997-moscow-serebrennikov-guilty-verdict/
14. Interfax: Court finds stage director Serebrennikov, other Studio Seven case defendants but Apfelbaum guilty of fraud.
15. Moskovsky Komsomolets: Russian daily questions official Covid-19 statistics.
16. Russia Observer: Patrick Armstrong, RUSSIAN FEDERATION SITREP 25 JUNE 2020 – patrickarmstrong.ca/2020/06/25/russian-federation-sitrep-25-june-2020/
17. Forbes: Kenneth Rapoza, Russia’s Nord Stream II Handed A Potential Death Knell
18. Interfax: MGIMO University Rector Anatoly Torkunov: The study of international relations needs digital technologies. MGIMO University Rector, Member of the Russian Academy of Sciences Anatoly Torkunov discusses in an interview with Interfax how artificial intelligence will help improve relations between Russia and the United States and solve the Middle East issue.
19. TASS: NATO’s budget is 20 times Russia’s military spending, says envoy.
20. TASS: Russia, US agree to meeting of experts on military doctrines.
21. Russian International Affairs Council: Expert Opinions on Russia’s Basic Nuclear Deterrence Principles – russiancouncil.ru/en/analytics-and-comments/analytics/expert-opinions-on-russia-s-basic-nuclear-deterrence-principles/
22. TASS: US was aware its INF-related demands addressed to Russia were unrealistic – Bolton.
23. TASS: Nezavisimaya Gazeta: US-Poland troop move threatens Russia.
24. Indian Punchline: M.K. Bhadrakumar, Stars and stripes rise over Vistula River
25. rt.com: Scott Ritter, Trump claims the redeployment of US troops from Germany to Poland is a ‘signal’ to Russia. But is it just a tempest in a teapot? – rt.com/op-ed/492917-trump-redeployment-germany-poland/
26. Asia Times: Russia no peacemaker in China-India skirmish. It is not openly apparent that Moscow has any intention of mediating rising China-India tensions
27. Awful Avalanche: More Wire-tapped Poroshenko Biden Conversations – Part I – awfulavalanche.wordpress.com/2020/06/26/more-wire-tapped-poroshenko-biden-conversations-part-i/
28. Kyiv Post: Bolton memoir: Trump talks profanely about Ukraine, Zelensky.
29. Washington Post: David Shimer, Election meddling in Russia: When Boris Yeltsin asked Bill Clinton for help. Donald Trump is not the first politician to solicit foreign interference.
30. Washington Post: Could Obama have stopped Putin’s election interference? A new book argues he didn’t think he needed to.. David Shimer’s “Rigged” explores the history of U.S. and Russian influence operations, and the risks that remain ahead of the 2020 election.
31. New York Times: Russian Criminal Group Finds New Target: Americans Working at Home. A hacking group calling itself Evil Corp., indicted in December, has shown up in corporate networks with sophisticated ransomware. American officials worry election infrastructure could be next.
32. New York Times: Jennifer Wilson, Leo Tolstoy vs. the Police
33. rt.com: Son of Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev died of gunshot wound to the head – U.S. police – rt.com/news/492949-khrushchev-son-death-us/
