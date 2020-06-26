JRL NEWSWATCH: “Claims of vote rigging accompany launch of voting in Russia’s constitutional referendum” – bne Intellinews/ Ben Aris

“Russia started early voting in its controversial referendum on changes to the constitution on June 25 that will reset the presidential term counter for … Putin … and allow him to remain in office until 2036. … Russian statistician Sergey Shpilkin claims … there are already signs of vote rigging in the data on registered voters. Shpilkin is an expert on voting statistics and has caused several scandals in the past … highlighting discrepancies in … voting patterns … strongly suggest[ing] vote rigging. … credited with helping … inflame Russian voters’ anger over the blatant vote rigging in the 2011 Duma election that led to large-scale street protests ….”