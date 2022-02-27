RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2022-#44 :: Sunday, 27 February 2022

[check back for updates, including more links; some links also posted to facebook and twitter ]

Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2021-#44 :: Sunday, 27 February 2022

1. The National Interest: David C. Hendrickson, How the West Got Russia and Ukraine Wrong. America’s original sin in Ukraine was supporting the February 2014 Euromaidan Revolution.

2. Responsible Statecraft: Anatol Lieven, Ukraine: What Russia wants, what the West can do. For those who understand Moscow’s establishment and view of their country’s vital interests, none of this should be a surprise.

3. American Prospect: Worse Than a Crime; It’s a Blunder. Anatol Lieven on the meaning and consequences of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the West’s response.

4. TASS: Russia may nationalize property of US, EU citizens in response to sanctions – Medvedev.

5. Intellinews: Neil Houer, Time stands still as Kyiv waits for the final act. For Ukraine’s capital, there was little sleep again last night.

6. Politico: Why Biden is going easy on Russia’s energy industry. U.S. and European dependence on Russian oil and gas is tempering the push for harsh sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s regime.

7. The Nation: Katrina vanden Heuvel, Putin’s Invasion. De-escalation and negotiation are the only way out of this crisis.

8. Sarah Lindemann-Komarova: War Time Social Media in Siberia.

9. Lawrence Freedman: A Reckless Gamble. Wars rarely go to plan, especially if you believe your own rhetoric.

10. Russia Matters: Nikolas Gvosdev, Why Ukraine Is Key to Russia’s Pursuit of Great Power Status.

11. Moscow Times: Michele Berdy, The Russian Language of War.

12. Russia Observer: Patrick Armstrong, RUSSIA UKRAINE 1.

15. Eurasia Review: Jonathan Power, Ukraine Should Have A Policy Of ‘Non-Involvement With NATO’, Opined Zbigniew Brzezinski.

16. gilbertdoctorow.com: Gilbert Doctorow, Day Two of the Russian ‘Military Operation’ in Ukraine.

17. gilbertdoctorow.com: Gilbert Doctorow, The Russian Way of War.

18. rt.com: Russia accuses ‘Ukrainian nationalists’ of shelling residential areas. The attack resulted in civilian casualties, Moscow claims.

19. Awful Avalanche: Ukraine War Day #3.

20. Russia Matters: Marlene Laruelle and Ivan Grek, Decoding Putin’s Speeches: The Three Ideological Lines of Russia’s Military Intervention in Ukraine.

21. The Unz Review: Boyd Cathey, Ukraine: the New American War for Righteousness.

22. Between Two Worlds: Hal Freeman, INITIAL REACTION TO THE “RUSSIAN INVASION”

23. Russian & Eurasian Politics: Gordon Hahn, Coercive Diplomacy Phase 2: War and Iron Curtain Descended.

24. Southfront: Igen Strelkov, Russian Advance In Ukraine And Its Brief Analysis.

25. Brookings: Around the halls: Implications of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

