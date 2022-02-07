RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2022-#30 :: Monday, 7 February 2022
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2021-#30 :: Monday, 7 February 2022
1. Russia in Global Affairs: Sergei Karaganov, It Is Not About Ukraine – eng.globalaffairs.ru/articles/it-is-not-about-ukraine/
2. Consortium News: Caitlin Johnstone, The Specious Reasoning Behind Claims the US Thwarted an Invasion of Ukraine. At no time has any consideration been given to the possibility of a far simpler explanation for the missing Russian invasion: that Russia never intended to invade. – consortiumnews.com/2022/02/05/caitlin-johnstone-the-specious-reasoning-behind-claims-the-us-thwarted-an-invasion-of-ukraine/
3. Twitter: Fred Weir, Putin’s alleged plans. [references news.sky.com/story/ukraine-russia-tensions-moscows-plans-ruined-after-us-and-britain-call-out-possible-invasion-12532256]
4. TASS: West cooked up ‘Russian threat’ to save face after Afghan flop, diplomat says – tass.com/world/1398957
5. PONARS Eurasia: Henry Hale and Adam Lenton, Putin Has Off-Ramps: Let’s Not Block Them.
6. Foreign Affairs: Samuel Charap, How to Break the Cycle of Conflict With Russia. Seeking Consensus Isn’t Appeasement—It’s Pragmatism – foreignaffairs.com/articles/russia-fsu/2022-02-07/how-break-cycle-conflict-russia
7. AP: Ukraine crisis talks move to Moscow and Washington.
8. The National Interest: Daniel DePetris, Biden Must Be Blunt With Ukraine. With Ukraine, honesty is the best policy.
9. Moscow Times: Maximilian Hess, Seizing Peace From the Jaws of War in Ukraine. American acknowledgement of Russia’s view does not equal acquiescence, but it could create the trust necessary for lasting peace.
10. Counterpunch: Patrick Cockburn, Putin is Playing a Strong Hand on Ukraine … as Long as He Doesn’t Invade – counterpunch.org/2022/02/07/putin-is-playing-a-strong-hand-on-ukraine-as-long-as-he-doesnt-invade/
11. TASS: Nezavisimaya Gazeta: NATO beefs up Ukraine’s offensive capabilities in Donbass
13. Antiwar.com: Ray McGovern, Putin Is Not Stupid and That’s Good – original.antiwar.com/mcgovern/2022/02/06/putin-is-not-stupid-and-thats-good/
14. Moon of Alabama: ‘Russian Troop Build-Up’ – Eight Years Of Crying Wolf – moonofalabama.org/2022/02/russian-troop-build-up-eight-years-of-crying-wolf.htm
15. rt.com: Russia reveals who it thinks is behind Ukraine invasion scare. The US and Britain want a showdown with Russia, the Foreign Ministry has claimed – rt.com/russia/548537-us-uk-want-showdown/
16. The Independent (UK): Mary Dejevsky, Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, is a lone voice of reason in stand-off with Russia. The disparity between the alarm being sounded in the most hawkish western capitals, including London, and the calm that prevails across Ukraine has been one of the most striking aspects of this potential conflict.
17. Al Jazeera: Ukraine says don’t believe ‘apocalyptic predictions’ over Russia. Comments from Ukraine foreign minister come after American intelligence estimates saying Russian invasion could inflict 75,000 casualties.
18. Russian & Eurasian Politics: Gordon Hahn, Who Is Driving a Wedge Between the West and Kiev?
19. gilbertdoctorow.com: Gilbert Doctorow, The Belarus factor in any possible Russian-Ukrainian war – gilbertdoctorow.com/2022/02/06/the-belarus-factor-in-any-possible-russian-ukrainian-war/
20. The National Interest: Mathew Burrows, The Costs of War With Russia. The Biden administration was not good at considering the possible contingencies during the withdrawal from Afghanistan but now it is time to consider the long-term ramifications of not pursuing an agreement with Russia.
21. The Harvard Gazette: What’s Putin’s next move? Kennedy School experts game out various scenarios, look at what he stands to gain, lose.
22. The National Interest: Mark Episkopos, What the Putin-Xi Olympic Meeting Means for America. The Friday joint statement is the clearest expression yet of longstanding efforts by China and Russia to present a united front against the United States and Europe.
23. Indian Punchline: M.K. Bhadrakumar, China’s support is a game changer for Russia
24. Asia Times: Russia shifting energy flows from West to East. Ukraine war threat is driving Moscow to do more oil and gas business with China and potentially less with Europe.
25. The Cradle: Pepe Escobar, Erdogan in Kiev, Putin in Beijing: can neo-Ottomanism fit into Greater Eurasia? Reporting from Istanbul: As the world turns further over monumental announcements from the Putin-Xi summit in Beijing, Turkey’s Erdogan keeps walking a thinning tightrope between NATO and Eurasia. – thecradle.co/Article/columns/6612
