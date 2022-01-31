RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2022-#24 :: Monday, 31 January 2022

[check back for updates, including more links; some links also posted to facebook and twitter ]

Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2021-#24 :: Monday, 31 January 2022

A project sponsored through the Institute for European, Russian and Eurasian Studies (IERES) at The George Washington University's Elliott School of International Affairs.

Support for JRL is provided in part by a grant from Carnegie Corporation of New York to the George Washington University and by voluntary contributions from readers.

1. Carnegie Moscow Center: Are We On the Brink of War? An Interview With Dmitri Trenin. Following Moscow’s demands for security guarantees from the United States and NATO, Carnegie Moscow Center director Dmitri Trenin was interviewed by Kommersant’s Elena Chernenko about Russia’s future steps with regard to Ukraine and the West.

1a. rt.com: Fyodor Lukyanov, Russia has made a breakthrough with NATO. At least in the current state of tensions, both sides now know where they stand. – rt.com/russia/547786-us-standoff-nato-breakthrough/

2. Wall Street Journal: What Does Russia Want With Ukraine? Tensions Between Putin and NATO Explained. Ukraine is the focus of global attention as Russia builds up troops on its border and NATO allies respond.

3. Common Dreams: Poll Shows Majority in US Want Diplomacy, Not War With Russia Over Ukraine.

4. MSNBC: The Russia-Ukraine war crisis, explained by an expert. What’s happening in Russia has more to do with national self-interest than Putin or ideology, an expert explains. (Anatol Lieven)

5. Valdai Discussion CLub: Ivan Timofeev, Ukraine: Three Scenarios After the Answer From Washington. The main task for Russia is to avoid excessive overexertion and, at the same time, not get bogged down in a costly confrontation, maintaining and using levers of pressure on the West where its own interests require it. – valdaiclub.com/a/highlights/ukraine-three-scenarios/

6. Intellinews: Gav Don, Ukraine – no war today, and probably none in future – intellinews.com/ukraine-no-war-today-and-probably-none-in-future-233306/?source=ukraine

7. Counterpunch: Patrick Cockburn, Ukraine Needs a Treaty to Guarantee Neutrality, Because NATO is Not Coming to the Rescue – counterpunch.org/2022/01/31/ukraine-needs-a-treaty-to-guarantee-neutrality-because-nato-is-not-coming-to-the-rescue/

8. Moscow Times: Russia Says Wants ‘Respectful’ Ties With U.S.

9. Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry: Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s answers to questions from Channel One’s Voskresnoye Vremya programme, Moscow, January 30, 2022 – mid.ru/en/foreign_policy/news/1796384/

10. Bloomberg: What We Know So Far About Potential U.S.-EU Sanctions on Russia.

11. Russian & Eurasian Politics: Gordon Hahn, Putin’s Coercive Diplomacy – gordonhahn.com/2022/01/31/putins-coercive-diplomacy/

12. Consortium News: Joe Lauria, UN Security Council on Ukraine. The U.S. has called for a U.N. Security Council meeting on Monday at 10 am in order for Russia to “explain itself” over U.S. allegations that Moscow will “imminently” invade Ukraine, a charge even Kiev has denied. Watch it here. – consortiumnews.com/2022/01/31/watch-un-security-council-on-ukraine-live/

13. Responsible Statecraft: Artin DerSimonian, Dumping on Germany: Do US pundits ever consider the cost? Never do the critics consider history or Berlin’s current interests — they just want the ‘allies’ lockstep behind the U.S. against Russia. – responsiblestatecraft.org/2022/01/31/dumping-on-germany-do-us-pundits-ever-consider-the-cost/

14. The National Interest: Liana Fix and Steven Keil, On Russia, NATO Allies Need More Answers from Germany. It’s too early and too counterproductive to write off Berlin and jump to the conclusion that Germany looks East rather than West.

15. Washington Post: Ukraine’s Zelensky’s message is don’t panic. That’s making the West antsy.

16. Consortium News: Scott Ritter, Checkmate in Ukraine. Seen in retrospect, Russia’s demand for a written response was a trap, one neither the U.S. nor NATO yet recognizes.



17. Counterpunch: Melvin Goodman, The United States of Hypocrisy: Revisiting the Monroe Doctrine.



18. Asia Times: Nikola Mikovic, Russia’s choice on Ukraine narrows to war or humiliation. Perceptions are likely growing in the West that Moscow is dispensing of empty threats and ultimatums on Ukraine.



19. Dances with Bears: John Helmer, THE DONKEY TURD BOMB AND THE US EMPIRE IN EUROPE – HOW IT BEGAN, HOW IT IS ENDING – johnhelmer.net/the-donkey-turd-bomb-and-the-us-empire-in-europe-how-it-began-how-it-is-ending/print/

20. In These Times: Top Weapons Companies Boast Ukraine-Russia Tensions Are a Boon for Business. In calls with investors, Raytheon and Lockheed Martin boasted that the worsening conflict is helping profits.

https://inthesetimes.com/article/ukraine-russia-raytheon-lockheed-martin-general-dynamics-weapons-industry

21. New York Times: The Hard-Line Russian Advisers Who Have Putin’s Ear. Three reactionary security officials dedicated to “traditional values” and restoring Soviet glory will figure prominently in the decision whether to invade Ukraine.

22. RealClearInvestigations.com: Paul Sperry, What Did Clinton Know and When Did She Know It? The Russiagate Evidence Builds.

