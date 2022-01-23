RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2022-#17 :: Sunday, 23 January 2022
To inquire about a subscription to the full Johnson’s Russia List e-mail newsletter, e-mail David Johnson at davidjohnson@starpower.net
Support the JRL: russialist.org/funding.php
Donate Online: click here for direct link at GWU
[check back for updates, including more links; some links also posted to facebook and twitter]
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2021-#17 :: Sunday, 23 January 2022
A project sponsored through the Institute for European, Russian and Eurasian Studies (IERES) at The George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs. The contents do not necessarily represent the views of IERES or The George Washington University.
JRL Home: russialist.org – JRL on Facebook: facebook.com/russialist – JRL on Twitter: @JohnsonRussiaLi
Support for JRL is provided in part by a grant from Carnegie Corporation of New York to the George Washington University and by voluntary contributions from readers.
1. Christian Science Monitor: Fred Weir, Why tensions with the West are driving Russians to get revaccinated. The squabbles between Russia and the West over whether to recognize each other’s vaccines are undermining a critical bridge between the two: Russians who travel between East and West.
2. rt.com: Russia not insisting on Ukraine ‘sphere of influence’ – Lavrov.
3. rt.com: Paul Robinson, Secret of ‘microwave weapons’ targeting US diplomats revealed. The rise and fall of ‘Havana Syndrome’ is a story of lazy assumptions and sloppy reporting.
4. The National Interest: Nikolas Gvosdev, The United States Needs a New Approach to Russia. There is no silver bullet solution that achieves all of America’s geopolitical objectives with no risk and at minimal costs.
5. The Independent (UK): Mary Dejevsky, The west is attempting to goad Russia into a war it doesn’t want. It is difficult to understand why the US, in particular, would be talking up the war scenario now. – independent.co.uk/independentpremium/voices/russian-ukraine-invasion-putin-biden-b1997307.html
6. Foreign Policy: Samuel Charap and Scott Boston, The West’s Weapons Won’t Make Any Difference to Ukraine. U.S. military equipment wouldn’t realistically help Ukrainians—or intimidate Putin. – foreignpolicy.com/2022/01/21/weapons-ukraine-russia-invasion-military/
7. New York Times: Ross Douthat, How to Retreat From Ukraine.
8. gilbertdoctorow.com: Gilbert Doctorow, Blinken and Lavrov meeting in Geneva: two steps forward and one step back. – gilbertdoctorow.com/2022/01/22/blinken-and-lavrov-meeting-in-geneva-two-steps-forward-and-one-step-back/
9. Slate.com: Fred Kaplan, Would Putin Really Invade Ukraine For This? How the Biden administration’s high-stakes diplomacy to avoid a crisis in Ukraine is going. – slate.com/news-and-politics/2022/01/ukraine-russia-us-blinken-lavrov-biden-putin.html
10. rt.com: Russia responds to British ‘coup’ allegations. Russia has urged the UK to cease spreading false stories. – rt.com/russia/546864-moscow-uk-ukraine-claim/
11. TASS: Russia does not rule out military provocations from US, Kiev regime – diplomat – tass.com/politics/1391903
12. New York: Britain Says Moscow Is Plotting to Install a Pro-Russian Leader in Ukraine. In a highly unusual public statement, backed by U.S. officials, London named the putative head of a potential puppet government but few other details.
13. The American Conservative: Ivan Eland, NATO Bears Some Responsibility For The Ukraine Crisis. NATO’s expansion humiliated Russia and put the nation on the offensive rather than securing European peace.
14. rt.com: German Navy chief resigns over Putin ‘respect’ comments. – rt.com/russia/546858-german-admiral-resigns-comments-crimea/
15. Awful Avalanche: Ukrainian Tail Wags German Dog. – awfulavalanche.wordpress.com/2022/01/23/ukrainian-tail-wags-german-dog/
16. Wall Street Journal: In Ukraine Talks, Who Is Playing for Time? As diplomacy continues, Russia and the West see trade-offs.
17. Dances With Bears: John Helmer, CONTENT ANALYSIS OF SECRETARY BLINKEN AT GENEVA REVEALS PSYCHOPATHOLICAL INCAPACITY TO NEGOTIATE WITH RUSSIA. – johnhelmer.net/content-analysis-of-secretary-blinken-at-geneva-reveals-psychopatholical-incapacity-to-negotiate-with-russia/print/
18. Wall Street Journal: Germany’s Reliance on Russian Gas Limits Europe’s Options in Ukraine Crisis. Berlin is vulnerable if the West sanctions Russia over Ukraine and Moscow responds by cutting off exports.
19. The Cradle: Pepe Escobar, Iran-Russia hit maximum strategy. Three ain’t a crowd: The Iran-Russia summit this week, concurrent with RIC military drills in the Sea of Oman, in advance of a Xi-Putin meeting in two weeks, suggests a rapidly-advancing strategic vision for the three Eurasian powers. – thecradle.co/Article/columns/6033
20. Washington Post editorial: Russia’s ransomware arrests send an ominous message.
21. Russian Foreign Ministry: Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s answers to media questions at a news conference following talks on security guarantees with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Geneva, January 21, 2022.
22. Russia Foreign Ministry: Response to the US Department of State’s fact sheet Facts vs. Fiction: Russian Disinformation on Ukraine.
23. Financial Times: Gideon Rachman, Russia and China’s plans for a new world order. For Moscow and Beijing, the Ukraine crisis is part of a struggle to reduce American power and make the world safe for autocrats.
You must log in to post a comment.